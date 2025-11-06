Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens in Virginia Beach, Bringing Decades of Swim Safety Expertise to Local Families

Virginia Beach, VA, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the world’s largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in the vibrant coastal community of Virginia Beach. The school will provide families with high-quality swim lessons designed to help children become safe, confident swimmers for life.

Franchise owner Jessica Stevenson has been part of the Aqua-Tots organization for more than 10 years. She began her career at the front desk of Aqua-Tots in Raleigh, NC, and quickly advanced through multiple roles, including instructor and general manager of the Holly Springs, NC school. Her decade-long experience with the brand gives her a unique perspective on the growth and progression of children in the water.

“Being part of Aqua-Tots for more than a decade has shown me how transformative swim lessons can be for a child’s confidence, independence and safety,” Stevenson said. “Opening our school in this community is the culmination of that journey. I want every child to learn to swim and feel empowered in and around water. I also want every parent to feel the peace of mind that comes with that knowledge.”

The need for swim education in coastal communities like Virginia Beach is critical. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children ages one to four and the second leading cause for children up to age 14. Research from the National Institutes of Health shows that participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four.

Aqua-Tots Swim School has been trusted by parents for more than 30 years, with its proven swim and water safety curriculum implemented in 14 countries worldwide. Children ages four months to 12 years, at all skill levels, can enroll in 30-minute lessons. With small class sizes of one to four students per instructor, the program ensures individualized instruction and focused attention. Classes run Monday through Saturday, with flexible scheduling, adaptive programs and Fast Track options to meet each child’s unique needs and goals.

The Virginia Beach school features a 48-foot-long pool with 11 swim zones, 10 changing rooms and an expansive glass viewing area where parents can watch their child’s progress from the school’s signature red chairs. Families can also take advantage of a fully stocked vanity area for pre- and post-class preparation.

The 6,000-square-foot facility is located at 2133 Upton Drive, Suite 100, in Red Mill Commons, at the corner of Nimmo Parkway and General Booth Boulevard. The location is easily accessible from State Routes 149 and 165, serving families in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and surrounding communities.

Families are invited to visit the school during business hours for tours, questions and program information. Enrollment is now open and can be completed in person, online or by phone.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/virginia-beach-at-red-mill, email virginiabeachinfo@aqua-tots.com or call 757-292-2410. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Virginia Beach’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

