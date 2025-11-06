End User Experience Monitoring Market Valued at USD 3.88 Billion in 2024, Poised to Surpass USD 14.94 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Focus on Digital Experience Optimization | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global End User Experience Monitoring Market size was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.94 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.44% during 2025-2032.

The market for end user experience monitoring is expanding as a result of rising demand for smarter digital experiences, rising cloud application usage, and proactive performance management needs.





U.S. End User Experience Monitoring Market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.26% during 2025-2032.

Growing reliance on online services, increased cloud use, and the need for real-time performance insights to provide optimal application delivery and maximum customer satisfaction are driving growth in the U.S. end user experience monitoring market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Product Segment Led the Market in 2024; Services Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR

Product segment led the End User Experience Monitoring Market in 2024 with a 69% share of revenue as a result of high demand for standalone, scalable platforms that provide powerful monitoring capabilities out-of-the-box. The services segment will record the highest CAGR of 19.89% during 2025-2032 based on increasing demand for professional and managed services to streamline deployment, integration, and optimization of monitoring platforms.

By Access Type, Web Segment Dominated the Market in 2024; Mobile Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR

The web segment dominated the End User Experience Monitoring Market in 2024 with a 57% revenue contribution because browser-based applications have a commanding presence in industries. The mobile sector is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.85% during the forecast period 2025-2032 driven by the transition to mobile-first use cases among consumers and businesses.

By End-Use, BFSI Segment Dominated the Market in 2024; Healthcare and Lifesciences Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector led the End User Experience Monitoring Market in 2024 with a 29% revenue market, driven by the sector's desire for secure, high-performing online platforms. Healthcare and Life Sciences is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.67% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, driven by digital transformation in patient care, telemedicine, and clinical systems.

By Organization Size, Large Companies Segment Dominated the Market in 2024; SMEs Segment to Witness Highest CAGR Growth

Large companies dominated the End User Experience Monitoring Market in 2024 with a 65% revenue share because they have the technical and financial resources to implement advanced, enterprise-grade monitoring systems. SMEs is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.71% from 2025-2032 due to increasing availability of inexpensive, cloud-based monitoring software that is specifically geared towards small organizations.

By Deployment, Cloud Segment Dominated the Market in 2024, and is also Expected to Witness Highest CAGR Growth

Cloud segment held the largest share in the End User Experience Monitoring Market in 2024 with a share of 63% in terms of revenue and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 19.43% during 2025-2032. The growth is driven by the omnipresent use of cloud-native applications and services among industries.

Regional Insights:

North America led the End User Experience Monitoring Market with the largest revenue share of around 39% in 2024 owing to the existence of sophisticated IT infrastructure, high digital transformation initiative adoption, and a vast pool of enterprises intent on enhancing customer satisfaction.

Asia Pacific is expected to command the highest CAGR of about 20.50% over the forecast period over 2025-2032 due to the increased digitalization in emerging economies, growing smartphone and internet penetration rates, and growing IT and telecom sectors.

Key Players:

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Catchpoint

Datadog

Dynatrace

IBM Corporation

Lakeside Software

Lumen Technologies

New Relic

Nexthink

Oracle Corporation

Riverbed

SAP SE

End User Experience Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.88 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.44% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Product, Services)

• By Access Type (Web, Mobile)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise)

• By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

• By End Use (Government and Public Sector, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Dynatrace advanced AI observability by introducing enhanced LLM model analytics, enabling organizations to monitor and optimize generative AI initiatives for better performance and compliance

, Dynatrace advanced AI observability by introducing enhanced LLM model analytics, enabling organizations to monitor and optimize generative AI initiatives for better performance and compliance In May 2025, Nexthink introduced VDI Experience with real-time monitoring, AI-driven insights, and enhanced dashboards to optimize virtual desktop environments and improve digital employee experiences.

