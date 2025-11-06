Mustang’s Moses made Week 10 Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Allied Universal® today announced that Ahmaad Moses, a safety from Southern Methodist University (SMU), has been named Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2025 college football season.

Moses intercepted two passes to go with a game-high 15 tackles, two for a loss, in SMU’s 26-10 upset of #10 Miami on Sat. Nov. 1.

Including Saturday’s two interceptions , Moses is now up to five on the year, to go with 69 tackles, second-most on his team. The junior from Arlington, Texas, was an honorable All-ACC mention last season.

As part of the recognition, Allied Universal, in conjunction with the Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation, will make a donation to SMU’s general scholarship fund in Moses’ honor.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 10 include:

C.J. Allen, LB, University of Georgia - Had 13 tackles, seven solo, for a game and career high in the Bulldogs 24-20 win over Florida.

Caden Fordham, LB, North Carolina State University - Game high 15 tackles, six solo, to go with an interception in the Wolfpacks 48-36 upset win of #8 Georgia Tech.

R. Mason Thomas, DE, University of Oklahoma - Recovered a fumble and returned 71 yards for a touchdown in Sooners 33-27 win over #14 Tennessee.

About the Lott IMPACT® Trophy:

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation’s top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT ® Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org

