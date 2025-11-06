Waton Financial Limited Delivers Tokenized AI Agent for Investor Relations to MOG Digitech Holdings Limited

HONG KONG, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF), a provider of securities brokerage and financial technology services (“Waton” or the “Company”), today announced the delivery of a tokenized AI agent to MOG Digitech Holdings Limited (“MOG Digitech”) (HKEX: 1942) to serve as its AI investor relations officer, developed using Waton’s proprietary DePearl™ technology.

The delivery marks Waton’s first commercial implementation under its “InfoMan” initiative, which is part of its broader AI Enterprise Optimization (AIEO) strategy designed to empower businesses through intelligent automation and secure data management. The customized AI agent, named “DeMarc”, was developed exclusively for MOG Digitech and incorporates high-security architecture that restricts access and operation solely to MOG Digitech. This specialized design aims to enhance data integrity, regulatory compliance and confidentiality in investor communications – a critical step towards modernizing how listed companies engage with its shareholders.

This capability is powered by Descart Can, a newly launched app driven by Waton’s proprietary DePearl™ technology. The app is designed as a gateway to explore deep intellectual consciousness through an interactive virtual platform. The vision is to create a digital consciousness of its users where they can immerse themselves in a virtual environment and engage with its AI avatar to converse topics which span from finance, history, science and all the way to even literature. Through this new dimensional journey, the concept can also fuel personal growth and self-discovery of its users.

The delivery of DeMarc underscores Waton’s emergence as a technology enabler for next-generation investor engagement and enterprise AI adoption. By integrating DePearl within its InfoMan framework, Waton is endeavoring to strengthen its position at the intersection of financial technology and intelligent automation, advancing its mission to develop secure, enterprise-grade AI systems tailored for the global financial sector.

“The delivery of DeMarc demonstrate our ability to integrate AI, blockchain, and digital-asset technologies and services into practical, enterprise-ready solutions,” said Kai Zhou, Chairman of Waton Financial Limited. “By combining DePearl and our Descart Can platform to power DeMarc, we are delivering a tokenized AI agent that is designed to enhance transparency, data integrity, and trust — which we believe are core principles driving the future of the digital-asset ecosystem.”

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited is a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands, conducting business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. Waton offers comprehensive financial services, including securities brokerage, asset management, and software licensing to retail and institutional investors. Driven by technology and a customer-centric philosophy, Waton is committed to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions.

About MOG Digitech Holdings Limited

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited is a fintech-focused technology company specializing in the development of digital infrastructure and enterprise solutions serving the financial and commercial sectors in Asia. MOG Digitech also advances stablecoin and decentralized-finance (DeFi) ecosystems, reinforcing its commitment to blockchain-driven enterprise innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, which may affect the Company's financial condition, operating results, business strategy, and capital needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "should," "seek," "estimate," "will," "target," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee these expectations will prove correct and cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results, and encourages investors to review the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that could affect its future performance.

CONTACTS

Media Inquiries

pr@waton.com

Investor Relations

ir@waton.com

Waton Financial Limited