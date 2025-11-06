Commure Partners with DRH Health to Reduce Clinician Documentation Burden with MEDITECH-Integrated Ambient AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced a new partnership with DRH Health , a full-service regional health system providing comprehensive care across southwestern Oklahoma. The organizations will work together to transform clinical documentation and improve MEDITECH-integrated workflow efficiency across its care network.

DRH Health is a 128-bed not-for-profit regional system with two hospitals and 20 specialty care clinics. The organization will implement Commure Ambient AI to alleviate administrative burden for clinicians, improve documentation accuracy, and enable more time for patient-centric direct care.

After piloting an alternative ambient documentation vendor, DRH Health chose to transition to Commure for its proven integration with MEDITECH, its scalable enterprise-grade architecture, and its ability to deliver measurable impact across both hospital-based and outpatient care settings. Early adopters of Commure Ambient AI have seen documentation time reduced by up to 90 minutes per provider per day and chart completion accelerated to within 24 hours of each encounter, allowing clinicians to focus more on patient care while improving revenue performance.

“Across our hospitals and clinics, we see how documentation demands can limit the time clinicians have to connect with their patients,” said Roger Neal, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at DRH Health. “Commure’s Ambient AI offers an intuitive, clinician-centered solution that eliminates administrative burden while enhancing the quality and accuracy of every note. For a regional system like ours, it’s an important investment in both our people and the patients we serve.”

By deeply integrating into DRH Health’s MEDITECH Expanse Electronic Health Record (EHR), Commure Ambient AI streamlines clinical documentation, optimizes workflows, and supports faster, more consistent chart completion – all while maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance.

“DRH Health’s commitment to community care and clinician well-being reflects what we believe to be the future of healthcare delivery and strongly aligns with our company’s founding mission,” said Ian Shakil, Chief Strategy Officer at Commure. “Their decision to partner with Commure underscores how regional health systems can lead the way in adopting scalable, AI-powered solutions that enhance care quality, strengthen operations, and restore balance to clinicians’ daily lives.”

With this partnership, DRH Health joins a large community of forward-thinking health systems that utilize Commure Ambient AI to document more than 20 million clinician encounters each year, autonomously code treatments, and surface Care Cues that support providers in real time during patient interactions. As demand for integrated, future-ready AI solutions continues to grow, Commure’s work with DRH Health demonstrates the power of modern, enterprise-grade technology to improve both clinical and operational outcomes.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims.

Learn more at Commure.com .

About DRH Health

For over 45 years, DRH Health has been providing exceptional and compassionate care to the communities in Stephens and Jefferson counties. As a not-for-profit regional system, it consists of two hospitals, a total of 128 beds, and 20 provider clinics that offer a variety of specialty practices, including cancer, wound, and cardiac care. Our mission is clear: DRH Health exists to provide compassionate and exceptional care while improving the health of the people in the communities we serve. As a not-for-profit, we invest our profits back into our organization by upgrading technology, developing new services, and hiring talented and knowledgeable team members. The result is continuous improvement in the quality of care we are able to provide to citizens in our communities.