Marketing Transcription Market Valued at USD 3.66 Billion in 2024, Set to Double by 2032 with Growing Demand for AI-Driven Speech Recognition | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marketing Transcription Market Size was valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.33 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over 2025-2032.

Advances in speech recognition technology and the growing demand for precise, real-time transcription services in marketing communications are driving the industry's rapid expansion. With the use of this technology, marketers can swiftly convert audio or video content, such as focus groups, webinars, podcasts, and interviews, into text for more thorough content analysis and improved audience engagement.





Download PDF Sample of Marketing Transcription Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7171

The U.S. Marketing Transcription Market size was USD 1.14 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.95% over 2025-2032.

The growing use of advanced AI-based voice recognition technologies, which instantly convert audio to text format for a variety of marketing content, including focus groups, webinars, and podcasts, is propelling the expansion of the U.S. marketing transcription market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution Type, Speech-to-Text Transcription Segment Held the Largest Share; Audio Editing and Enhancement Segment is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR

In 2024, the Speech-to-Text Transcription segment holds the largest revenue share of 52% in the market. The increasing demand to automatically and accurately convert verbal content in webinars, interviews, and podcasts drives this dominance. The Audio Editing and Enhancement segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, due to increasing expectations for professional-grade audio quality in marketing communications.

By Industry Vertical, Healthcare Segment Held the Largest Share; Education Vertical Segment is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR

In 2024, the healthcare industry dominates the marketing transcription market with a 37% revenue share, driven by the increasing use of transcription services that allow the transcription of segments of medical webinars, patient interviews, and training into an accurate transcription text. The education vertical is growing at the fastest CAGR of 13.9%, fueled by rising demand for transcription of lectures, seminars, and online courses.

By Pricing Model, Per-Minute Transcription Pricing Model Segment Held the Largest Share; Subscription-based Pricing Model Segment is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2024, the per-minute transcription pricing model dominates the Marketing Transcription Market with a 59% revenue share, favored for its flexibility and cost-effectiveness. The subscription-based pricing model is growing at the highest CAGR of 13.2%, driven by marketers’ preference for predictable costs and unlimited transcription access.

If You Need Any Customization on Marketing Transcription Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7171

Regional Insights:

The North America region dominated the Marketing Transcription Market share in 2024 with an estimated market share of 43%. This dominance is driven by advanced AI adoption, strong digital marketing infrastructure, and the high demand of an increasingly digital economy for accurate transcription services across numerous industries.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 13.6%, due to increased digitalization and content creation in the marketing transcription industry.

Key Players:

Rev.com

Otter.ai

Sonix.ai

Trint

Descript

Temi

Verbit

Speechmatics

Scribie

Happy Scribe

Marketing Transcription Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.1% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Solution Type (Speech-to-Text Transcription, Audio Editing and Enhancement, Translation and Localization, Data Analytics and Visualization)

• By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Legal, Financial Services, Retail)

• By Pricing Model (Per-minute of Transcription, Subscription-based, Per-project) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Otter. Meetings and Calls: ai revealed a set of AI agents to improve productivity in meetings and calls. The primary highlight of the platform is the Otter Meeting Agent, a voice-driven assistant that leverages company information to answer questions and take care of to-dos.

, Otter. Meetings and Calls: ai revealed a set of AI agents to improve productivity in meetings and calls. The primary highlight of the platform is the Otter Meeting Agent, a voice-driven assistant that leverages company information to answer questions and take care of to-dos. In October 2024, an open-source automatic speech recognition (ASR) and speaker diarization model was released on com. This release will improve both transcription accuracy and efficiency and is especially helpful for marketers who need to transcribe and analyze audio content as interviews, webinars, and podcasts.

Buy Full Research Report on Marketing Transcription Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7171

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Seo Performance Boost Via Transcribed Content – helps you understand how transcription enhances search visibility by converting audio and video content into indexable text, driving higher organic traffic and engagement.

– helps you understand how transcription enhances search visibility by converting audio and video content into indexable text, driving higher organic traffic and engagement. Transcription Integration Rate In Marketing Tech Stacks – helps you assess how widely transcription tools are being embedded within CRM, CMS, and analytics systems to streamline campaign tracking and content optimization.

– helps you assess how widely transcription tools are being embedded within CRM, CMS, and analytics systems to streamline campaign tracking and content optimization. Personalization Impact From Transcription Analytics – helps you evaluate how insights derived from transcribed data improve audience segmentation, tone analysis, and message customization in marketing strategies.

– helps you evaluate how insights derived from transcribed data improve audience segmentation, tone analysis, and message customization in marketing strategies. Voice-To-Text Adoption In Mobile-First Marketing – helps you identify how mobile-driven campaigns leverage automated voice-to-text transcription for real-time engagement, influencer marketing, and customer interaction tracking.

– helps you identify how mobile-driven campaigns leverage automated voice-to-text transcription for real-time engagement, influencer marketing, and customer interaction tracking. Accessibility Compliance Metrics – helps you gauge how transcription supports ADA and WCAG compliance by making marketing content inclusive and accessible to users with hearing impairments.

– helps you gauge how transcription supports ADA and WCAG compliance by making marketing content inclusive and accessible to users with hearing impairments. Tech-Driven Market Innovation Index – helps you track how AI, NLP, and automated transcription tools are transforming the speed, accuracy, and scalability of marketing communication strategies.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.