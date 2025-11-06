XYRA Corp. Strengthens Government and Institutional Relations in Latin America With Strategic Advisor José Rodolfo Zelaya

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYRA Corp., an AI-driven, quantum-secure payment network uniting remittances, fintech, and crypto assets under one tokenized, compliant infrastructure, and a subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), today announced the appointment of José Rodolfo Zelaya, former four-term Congressman and Minister of Budget and Planning of Honduras, as Strategic Advisor for the company’s expansion into the Latin American market.

In this role, Mr. Zelaya will lead business development and government partnerships across the region, supporting XYRA’s mission to modernize cross-border payments, fintech, and the rapidly growing crypto finance ecosystem through its AI-driven, quantum-secure payment network.

Mr. Zelaya brings more than three decades of experience in public policy, investment strategy, and infrastructure development. As a former Minister and influential advocate for regional economic growth, he has played a key role in attracting foreign investment and fostering public-private partnerships throughout Central and South America. His deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and sustainable finance will strengthen XYRA’s expansion.

“We’re proud to have Mr. Zelaya join us as we continue to build a strong, mission-driven team,” said Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology at XYRA Corp. “He brings not only exceptional regional expertise but also a shared commitment to creating a secure and inclusive financial future for Latin America.”

The Latin American market is expanding rapidly, in 2024 alone, cross-border remittance transactions in Latin America and the Caribbean totaled $161 billion , yet the region remains largely untapped by companies capable of uniting remittances and fintech under one secure infrastructure. XYRA aims to change that by introducing a quantum-secure foundation, addressing one of the most urgent global security challenges in digital finance today.

“I’m honored to join XYRA and contribute to its vision of transforming financial systems,” said Rodolfo Zelaya, Strategic Advisor at XYRA Corp. “Their technology isn’t just about faster cross-border payments, it’s about building trust, inclusion, and long-term prosperity through innovation and security.”

About XYRA Corp.

XYRA Corp. is a Wyoming-based subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities within the crypto and digital technologies markets. The company holds an exclusive license for CTI’s patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ (CNTP) technology for submerged fluid cooling applications, positioning it to serve both the cryptocurrency mining and data center immersion cooling industries. Powered by artificial intelligence and quantum-secure architecture, XYRA is building a platform that unifies fintech and remittances under one intelligent, compliant infrastructure, delivering real-time settlements, post-quantum encryption, and automated compliance for the global digital economy.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.



Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and our latest advancement, Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTI holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

