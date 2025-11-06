Spectrio Appoints Peter Richardson to Drive Channel Growth and Go-to-Market Excellence

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrio, a leader in dynamic digital solutions that empower human engagement through content, innovation, and insights, announced the appointment of Peter Richardson as Vice President of Sales. Richardson brings extensive experience building scalable channel ecosystems and a proven track record of generating over $1B in B2B revenue across hardware, SaaS, services, and software platforms.

With more than $3B in indirect revenue ownership throughout his career, Richardson is recognized for developing partner-driven organizations built on collaboration, operational discipline, and cross-functional go-to-market excellence. His expertise will further strengthen Spectrio’s commitment to creating authentic, measurable experiences that accelerate growth and deepen customer engagement.

"With the successful integration of our acquisitions into one unified, best in class platform, Spectrio continues to attract exceptional talent that shares our vision for scalable growth based on customer centric partnerships,” said Tamara Bebb, CEO at Spectrio. "Peter's ability to build collaborative, high-performing teams and drive measurable outcomes makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His experience aligning global partners around growth and customer value reinforces our mission to create impactful, connected experiences at scale."

Richardson's career reflects a consistent ability to translate vision into growth. He has unified multi-tier partner programs that generated substantial revenue with Fortune 500 clients and developed scalable distribution frameworks recognized for their simplicity and effectiveness in driving channel growth and customer engagement.

His strategic approach to software and cloud innovation is equally impressive, having led the evolution of a bundled offering into a cloud-based solution that improved adoption rates and partner profitability through customer-centric execution.

“I’m excited to join Spectrio at such a pivotal time,” said Richardson. “Spectrio’s ability to blend technology, creativity, and data driven insight is redefining how businesses communicate. The company’s disruptive, client focused business models are already shaping the future of customer engagement, and I look forward to accelerating that momentum through scalable channel growth and meaningful partnerships.”

At Spectrio, Richardson will focus on expanding channel partnerships, optimizing go-to-market strategies, and reinforcing the company's position as a market leader in customer engagement technology.

About Spectrio

Spectrio empowers human engagement by creating authentic and measurable experiences through content, innovation, and insights that drive growth. A trusted partner to both resellers and end users in over 150,000 locations worldwide, Spectrio connects brands and audiences through digital signage, interactive kiosks, audience measurement, in-store media, and more. By blending intuitive technology with award-winning creative services, Spectrio delivers experiences that inform, influence, and inspire.

