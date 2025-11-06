Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) Announces Vote to Reduce Authorized Passed

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP), the first and only publicly traded digital business card company, is thrilled to announce that all proposed actions presented at the 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting have passed overwhelmingly.





The meeting, held on October 28, 2025, marks a historic milestone for PTOP as the company continues its transformation into a next-generation publicly traded communications company with continued development of its flagship product, the patented digital business card platform, MobiCard®, as well as with its new AI solutions division, PTOP Intelligence Labs.

Top 3 Takeaways from the Shareholders Vote

Leadership Confirmed: Shareholders re-elected Joshua Sodaitis as Chairman and Director of the Board, reinforcing confidence in his leadership and long-term vision for PTOP.

As it will be at the CEO’s discretion the exact numbers will be released in the coming weeks. (This does not affect shares already issued and in the hands of shareholders) This only affects shares authorized in the company’s treasury that they could potentially issue. This is an anti-dilutionary measure.

“These shareholder approvals, most notably the reduction in authorized shares to protect new investors, sets the stage for the next phase of PTOP’s evolution,” said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO.

“We’re building more than apps; we’re scaling a digital ecosystem that’s patented, protected, and positioned to capture significant market share in the multibillion-dollar market. The confidence our shareholders place in us fuels momentum for what’s coming next. This is truly the most exciting time to be a part of the PTOP family since I have been CEO.”

The company will be releasing further updates in the coming weeks, including the exact number of the Authorized shares reduction, progress on MobiCard® 2.0, updates on potential new strategic partners, and more.

About Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP)

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the inventor of the digital business card, backed by two granted U.S. utility patents covering over 19 key “Material Claims” of its MobiCard® platform. PTOP’s mission is to empower professionals, entrepreneurs, and enterprises to connect intelligently in a paperless, data-driven environment.

For more information, visit www.ptopnetwork.com or download MobiCard® free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to obtain shareholder approval for the authorized share reduction, fluctuations in capital markets, the timing and success of commercial contracts and partnerships, regulatory and compliance changes, and general economic conditions. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

