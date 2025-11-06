The Montreal Real Estate Market Maintained its Momentum in October, Despite the Decline in Condominium Sales

With 3,968 transactions, the residential market in the Montreal metropolitan area recorded a 5 per cent increase in sales, making this the fourth-best October since 2000.

Five of the six major sectors posted higher sales, with the exception of Laval, which edged down by 1 per cent.

By property type, single-family home sales rose by 8 per cent, while that of plexes surged by 20 per cent. In contrast, condominium sales fell by 4 per cent, confirming a slowdown in that segment.

Active listings rose by 7 per cent compared to October 2024, reaching a total of 19,001 properties for sale. This marks the third consecutive month of increased supply, driven exclusively by condominiums (+18 per cent). Single-family homes (-1 per cent) and plexes (-4 per cent) remain scarce on the market.

Despite the increase in supply, the market remains tilted in favour of sellers, including for condominiums. Single-family homes and plexes have strengthened their position, while the number of months of inventory for condominiums has inched up.

As a result of tight market conditions, median prices continued to rise, with increases of 7 per cent for single-family homes ($632,000) and 8 per cent for plexes ($850,000). The median condominium price climbed 4 per cent to $429,000.

Following stronger gains in fall 2024 and winter 2025, price growth has been more moderate since late spring.

The average time to sell a property continued to move lower: 38 days for a single-family home (-8 days), 47 days for a plex (-18 days), and 50 days for a condominium (-4 days).

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of October 2025. The most recent market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

In October, 3,968 residential sales were recorded across the Montreal CMA, a 5 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2024.

“October saw a continuation of the strong sales observed in the third quarter for the Montreal area. Despite an increase in inventory driven by condominiums, the market remains tight, with sales up 5 per cent. Taking into account the first ten months of 2025, the Montreal area is on track to close the year with its strongest sales performance in 25 years,” noted Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

"The recent downward movement in the policy interest rate since September is reviving demand that is increasingly better prepared to seize opportunities. This is reflected in renewed household confidence in the market and active investor participation. As a result, prices continue to rise, and selling times are dropping rapidly, particularly for single-family homes and, even more so, for small income properties,” he adds.

“The condominium segment continues to face headwinds, particularly due to the sharp increase in condo fees, which have risen by 50 per cent over the past five years in the Montreal area. These fees, which are factored into the debt service ratio when qualifying for a mortgage, have limited access to homeownership for many buyers, to the benefit of plexes, which are often seen as an alternative option. As a result, the supply of condominiums has been growing steadily since 2022, reaching a surplus of 1,000 units in October compared to the Montreal CMA’s 10-year historical average (8,325). In a market that is less tight, where negotiation has regained importance, it is now possible to find attractive buying opportunities with the strategic support of a specialized real estate broker,” explains Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist





