Commercial UAV Market Expected to Reach $7.64 Trillion By 2034 as Global Growth Outlook is Strong

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report from Polaris Market Research projects that the commercial UAV market will exceed USD $15.62 billion by 2026, a prediction based on growth drivers like technological advancements and diverse applications. The study, published by Polaris, also notes that North America is expected to be the leading contributor to market revenue during the forecast period. The report said that the market is being driven by innovations in UAV technology, such as better battery life and navigation systems, and a wider range of applications, including construction, agriculture, public safety, and infrastructure inspection. North America is expected to generate the most revenue in the commercial UAV market over the forecast period. The report added: “The leading industry players are emphasizing research and development to improve their products and services offerings and drive market demand. Besides, they are adopting several strategic initiatives, including collaborations, new product launches, and increased investments, to enhance their global footprint. To expand and survive in a more competitive environment, the market players must offer innovative solutions. In recent years, the commercial UAV market has witnessed several technological and innovation breakthroughs, with key players seeking to provide advanced solutions that help meet sustainability goals.” Active Companies in the drone industry this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC).

Polaris Market Research continued; “The commercial UAV market was valued at USD 82.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $7.64 Trillion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 57.4% from 2025 to 2034. The market is expanding due to growing adoption in agriculture, construction, surveillance, and delivery services. Enhanced drone technology, AI integration, and relaxed regulations are fueling demand. Enterprises are increasingly relying on UAVs for cost-effective operations and real-time data gathering. Commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are airborne vehicles that can fly autonomously. These aircraft make use of an embedded program for their operation or can be controlled remotely from the ground by a pilot. Some commercial drones are designed for specific tasks, whereas others can be used in professional settings and for general consumers. These drones have a diverse range of applications and are used across several industries, including agriculture, construction, public safety, and logistics.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) Invited to Present at Two Exclusive Investor Events in Palm Beach, Florida including at The Mar-a-Lago Club - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI-driven drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has been invited to present to two VIP groups of investors in Palm Beach, Fla. next week (November 10-14, 2025) including an investor roundtable at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Each of these events will convene groups of high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors for in-depth discussions with company executives on ZenaTech’s story, growth opportunities, drone technology and services, and the evolving industry and regulatory landscape.

On the evening of Thursday, November 13th, ZenaTech executives will present to a group of VIP investors at The Mar-a-Lago Club, the world famous and prestigious Palm Beach private club known for its rich history and association with President Donald J. Trump, and its exclusive membership.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 12th, ZenaTech executives will present to a large group of 50 to 60 elite investors at a venue located on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach’s renown upscale shopping and gathering destination.

These private investor events take place while ZenaTech also participates at The PIPEs Conference, a DealFlow investor event, in nearby Fort Lauderdale. During the conference, the ZenaTech team will participate in one-on-one briefings with a variety of institutional investors and family offices.

Those interested in arranging a meeting with ZenaTech’s executive team while in Florida should contact investors@zenatech.com. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions and Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA), recently announced preliminary results from an 18-month field study validating the operational and financial impact of Safe Pro’s SpotlightAI™ technology on humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine.

The findings, presented at the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) 2025 GICHD Innovation Conference, demonstrated that Safe Pro’s SpotlightAI™ AI-augmented drone imagery analysis improved demining survey productivity by 800+%, detected 550% more unexploded ordnance (UXO) and other explosive remnants of war (ERW) per hectare, significantly increasing accuracy while cutting survey costs by roughly 50% per hectare (1 Hectare ≈ 2.47 Acres).

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global defense technology leader delivering software-enabled disruptive autonomous systems, recently announced a collaboration with OpenJAUS, LLC., a leader in middleware software solutions for unmanned and robotic systems, to integrate the JAUS standard into AV_Halo™ Command, a first-of-its-kind cross-architecture software solution for controlling uncrewed systems (UxS).

The collaboration integrates AV_Halo Command’s modular software and suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) with the OpenJAUS software development kit (SDK), creating a unified, open-standards framework for rapid UxS and control system integration. The integration extends AV_Halo compatibility to seamlessly incorporate JAUS-compliant assets, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate their platforms faster and more easily.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the sale of three eBee VISION drones to the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4 IN), stationed at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany.

The 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment serves as the dedicated opposing force (OPFOR) at JMRC, a premier training facility where military units from the U.S. and allied nations across NATO and beyond conduct realistic, force-on-force exercises. Unlike traditional deployable Army units, 1-4 IN’s primary mission is to simulate enemy forces, providing a dynamic and challenging adversary for multinational units rotating through JMRC to hone their combat skills.

Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently provided a financing update based on the use of an at the market (ATM) financing for the month of October 2025. During the month of October 2025, Unusual Machines raised a total of $72,144,881 at an average price of $15.46 from the ATM. This reached the staircase financing targets based on the capital formation strategy Unusual Machines has previously discussed. A total of 4,666,600 shares were sold. This is the fourth financing Unusual Machines has done in the last year (Table 1) and proceeds will be used to continue to accelerate growth.

"It's remarkable to see how far we've come in just a year. We've grown our share price tenfold and invested significant capital to rapidly onshore the drone supply chain," said Unusual Machines CEO Allan Evans. "This financing exceeded our expectations and marks another key step in Unusual Machines' staircase strategy."

