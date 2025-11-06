Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) Announces Strategic Expansion into Crypto POS and Card Issuance

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”), a provider of digital payment and fintech solutions, today announced its intention to expand into the rapidly growing crypto payments sector by developing point-of-sale (POS) systems capable of processing both fiat and digital currency transactions. The Company also intends to explore becoming an issuer of crypto-linked debit and credit cards, further enhancing its ability to serve merchants and consumers across traditional and blockchain-based payment ecosystem.

With the ongoing evolution of global payments, IPSI recognizes a significant market opportunity to bridge the gap between legacy payment rails and next-generation crypto payment networks. By integrating crypto acceptance into existing POS infrastructure, IPSI aims to enable merchants to seamlessly accept payments in digital assets, such as stablecoins or other cryptocurrencies, while receiving instant settlement in U.S. dollars or local fiat currency.

“Our goal is to remove the barriers that prevent merchants from adopting digital payments,” said William D. Corbett, Chairman and CEO of IPSI. “By combining IPSI’s payment processing expertise with the emerging infrastructure of crypto transactions, we can provide a universal POS platform that speaks both languages, fiat and digital, creating new revenue channels for our clients and positioning IPSI at the forefront of fintech innovation.”

IPSI plans to leverage its existing partnerships within the payments industry to pilot crypto-enabled merchant processing systems and explore card-issuing relationships with leading blockchain and payment technology providers. These developments are aligned with IPSI’s mission to deliver secure, compliant, and accessible financial solutions to underserved markets and cross-border commerce sectors.

As part of its broader fintech strategy, IPSI will evaluate opportunities to issue crypto credit and debit cards, giving consumers the flexibility to use digital assets for everyday purchases, while merchants receive immediate settlement in fiat currency. The Company believes this hybrid approach will accelerate mainstream adoption of digital assets by making crypto spending as easy and intuitive as traditional card transactions.

“We see a unique opportunity to act as a bridge between the two worlds of finance,” added Corbett. “Whether a customer pays with dollars, pesos, or digital tokens, IPSI’s goal is to make the experience seamless, instant, and trusted.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI)

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. is a U.S.-based fintech company focused on delivering cutting-edge digital payment platforms that enable real-time transactions across multiple channels. IPSI provides merchant processing, cross-border digital payments, and mobile banking solutions designed to empower businesses and consumers through secure, low-cost, and efficient financial technology.

