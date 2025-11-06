Newly Published Contemporary Romance Tackles Forbidden Love, Complex Relationships, and the Evocative Force of Desire

Charleston, SC, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing eagerly announces the release of author Sabrina Dodson Hayes’s novel Superman Love, "A Delicious Obsession." The novel is a contemporary romance centered on the theme of the heady and often turbulent world of illicit love.

Mya, a fiercely independent woman, finds herself entangled in a complex emotional web, yearning for a love that fulfills her deepest desires. Despite shunning the thought of something serious, love, lust, and desire have a way of finding you. Mya had been looking for someone to help her unlock new heights of passion, pleasure, and ecstasy. Enter Austin—an enigmatic (and married) man whose deft touch matches Mya’s needs to an uncanny degree.

Soon, the two become entangled in an addictive love affair neither wants to snuff out. Her heart races with the thrill of his affection, each moment spent together a breathless escape from her previous fears of heartache. Yet, beneath the surface of this exhilarating connection lies a poignant truth: the joy she experiences is shadowed by the moral and emotional implications of loving someone who is not fully hers.

However, it’s anyone’s guess how long their affair can last when life gets in the way. As she navigates these turbulent waters, Mya must decide whether the heights of passion are worth the potential depths of sorrow, and whether true fulfillment might be found in a love that is both exhilarating and unencumbered.

“I hope readers take away an understanding of the multifaceted nature of love and the ways it can both uplift and complicate our lives,” said the author.

About the Author:

Author Sabrina Dodson Hayes is a visionary. Her passion for writing is uniquely fueled by the intricate tapestry of human emotions and experiences she observes in the realm of romance. Her creative outlook allows her to delve deeply into challenging, romantic encounters others have faced. These narratives, filled with both heartache and hope, inspire her to craft stories that resonate with the universal quest for genuine love. Through her writing, Sabrina seeks to illuminate the complexities of human relationships, offering readers a reflection of their own desires and struggles in the pursuit of an authentic love affair. Her work not only entertains but also provides solace and understanding, reminding us that we are all part of a shared journey toward finding true connection.

