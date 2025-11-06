CentralReach Publishes Semi-Annual 2025 Autism and IDD Care Market Report, the Industry Benchmark for Growth and Innovation

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today released the semi-annual 2025 edition of its Autism and IDD Care Market Report. The report offers a comprehensive, data-driven view of industry growth and emerging trends, derived from CentralReach’s proprietary CanaryBI dataset encompassing over 5 billion clinical and financial data points.

Building on findings from the March 2025 report, this edition highlights continued double-digit growth across the industry, driven by rising prevalence rates, expanded access to services, and a growing reliance on technology to meet operational and clinical demands. Key findings include over 20% year-over-year increases in claims, service hours, and provider counts, as well as a 30% compound annual growth rate in multidisciplinary care since 2020, a trajectory expected to continue into 2026.

This report’s findings show that artificial intelligence has become firmly rooted in the everyday fabric of care delivery, helping practices grapple with staff burnout, compliance requirements, improved RCM efficiency, and other administrative burdens. However, AI alone can’t solve all of these challenges. CentralReach continues to encourage providers to leverage data-driven insights while remembering that AI is a powerful tool, not a replacement for clinical expertise and decision-making.

“Consistent, data-driven benchmarks across key metrics are a critical input for performance improvement for providers of all sizes across the field. CentralReach’s semi-annual Autism and IDD Care Report has become the gold standard for providers, media, and others to truly understand the overall dynamics and the areas of opportunity in our field, which enables all organizations to make informed decisions that strengthen both operations and outcomes,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach.

He continued, “Autism and IDD care services continue to grow at an unprecedented pace, requiring providers to think differently about how they deliver, measure, and sustain quality care. Our market report gives organizations a lens into where they stand relative to the broader industry and how they can leverage data and AI responsibly to improve operations, staff efficiency, and clinical outcomes.”

Alongside the market report, CentralReach announced an industry-wide Clinical Quality Improvement Survey, conducted in collaboration with John Carroll University and led by Dr. Tom Frazier, CentralReach’s Chief Clinical Officer, and a clinical psychologist and autism researcher. The initiative represents one of the largest ABA-focused quality improvement efforts to date, with participation from over 860 Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs).

“This is the first large-scale effort of its kind in our field,” said Dr. Frazier. “It reflects a real commitment to listening to clinicians, understanding what matters most in their work, and ensuring assessment tools evolve based on data, not assumptions. The ultimate goal is to raise the bar for care quality and consistency across the ABA community.”

The findings from the survey will directly inform updates to CentralReach’s assessment tools, ensuring future iterations align even more closely with the domains and skills practitioners find most meaningful in practice.

To access the Autism and IDD Care Market Report: 2025 Recap & 2026 Outlook, visit: https://go.centralreach.com/autism-IDD-care-report/2025

To participate in the Clinical Quality Improvement Survey, visit: https://bit.ly/3JjUhVE

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.