Wonder Woman Comic Art Coin and Medals Available on November 13

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint), in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), will begin accepting pre-orders for the Wonder WomanTM coin and medals – the third release in the Comic Art Coin and Medal Program – on Thursday, November 13 at noon EST. Products will be shipped during winter 2025.

Product options, pricing, and order limits are listed below. To set up “Remind Me” alerts for each individual product, visit the product page. Pricing for the gold product options is based on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products Pricing Grid.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT NAME PRICE MINTAGE LIMIT HOUSEHOLD ORDER LIMIT 25DWS1 Comic Art 1 Oz. Silver Medal $135.00 None None 25DWS2 Comic Art 2.5 Oz. Silver Medal $275.00 25,000 1 for first 24 hours 25DWG Comic Art 24K Gold Proof Coin Per Pricing Grid 10,000 1 for first 24 hours

The obverse (heads) design depicts Wonder Woman leaping into action with her iconic shield and Lasso of Truth. The background features the stripes of the American Flag—a nod to Wonder Woman and her iconic costume’s debut in 1941. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025” (24-karat gold coin); “LIBERTY” and “2025” (2.5-ounce silver medal); and “LIBERTY” (one-ounce silver medal). Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna designed and sculpted the obverse.

The reverse (tails) design features Wonder Woman with three doves soaring high above Earth. This design reflects Wonder Woman’s steadfast commitment to peace and equality, along with her core values of truth, strength, and compassion. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “$50,” “1/2 OZ,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD” (24-karat gold coin); “WONDER WOMAN” and “PEACE AND EQUALITY” (2.5-ounce silver medal); and “WONDER WOMAN” and “PEACE AND EQUALITY” (one-ounce silver medal). Mint Chief Engraver Menna designed the reverse, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

To complement these stunning designs, each 24-karat gold coin and silver medal is encapsulated and packaged in a presentation case and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). The 24-karat gold coin and the 2.5-ounce silver medal will each have a numbered COA.

A Product Subscription Program is available for the one-ounce silver medal. Subscriptions are limited to five medals per household (household limits subject to change). Sign up once and you will receive the next product released in the series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your subscription or until the series ends. For additional details about subscriptions, visit here.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy Division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios; HBO; Discovery; DC; Cartoon Network; HGTV; Eurosport; Adult Swim; and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

