BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Golden Entertainment, Inc (Nasdaq - GDEN), Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq - BHF), Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - FRGE), Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq – HOLX)

Golden Entertainment, Inc (Nasdaq - GDEN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Golden Entertainment will be acquired by Blake L. Sartini and affiliates (“Blake Sartini”) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI”) in a sale-leaseback transaction. Golden stockholders will receive total consideration of $30.00 divided between a fixed exchange ratio of 0.902 shares of VICI common stock and a cash distribution from Blake Sartini of $2.75 for each share of Golden stock held at the closing of the transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Golden Entertainment Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/golden-entertainment-inc-nasdaq-gden/.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq - BHF)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Brighthouse will be acquired by an affiliate of Aquarian Capital LLC will acquire Brighthouse Financial for $70.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Brighthouse Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/brighthouse-financial-inc-nasdaq-bhf/.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - FRGE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Forge will be acquired by Charles Schwab Corporation (“Schwab”) for $45 cash per Common Share. The investigation concerns whether the Forge Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/forge-global-holdings-inc-nyse-frge/.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq – HOLX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Hologic will be acquired by Blackstone in an all-cash transaction for $76 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) to receive up to $3 per share in two payments of up to $1.50 each, for total consideration of up to $79 per share in cash. The non-tradable CVR would be issued to Hologic stockholders at closing and paid, in whole or in part, following achievement of certain global revenue goals for Hologic’s Breast Health business in fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The investigation concerns whether the Hologic Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hologic-inc-nasdaq-holx/.

