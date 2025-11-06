CMB Regional Centers Secures I-956F Approval for Hillwood Flywheel Project

DALLAS, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced Regional Center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that its Group 100 – Hillwood Flywheel EB-5 project has received I-956F approval from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The approval marks CMB’s 93rd EB-5 project approval, upholding the Regional Center’s 100% approval rate on all projects that have been adjudicated by USCIS.

Approval of an I-956F petition certifies that the project complies with USCIS requirements for the EB-5 program, making Group 100 investors eligible for immediate adjudication of their I-526E petitions. Subsequent approval of the I-526E petition constitutes authorization for conditional permanent residence in the United States (a U.S. green card).

“Each project we bring to market is the product of an incredible amount of work by our underwriting and project teams as well as our in-house economists,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Our goal is to provide only the best offerings for prospective investors to choose from, and it’s invigorating to announce another industry-leading project approved by USCIS.”

Group 100 marks the 44th EB-5 lender-borrower collaboration between CMB and Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood). Projects undertaken by CMB and Hillwood have resulted in the creation of an estimated 63,000+ American jobs and repayment of more than $600 million to EB-5 investors.

The project will include the development and construction of a Class-A build-to-suit regional distribution facility in Richmond, Virginia, to meet the needs of the tenant: a world-renowned manufacturer of toys.

CMB Group 100 – Investment Highlights:

EB-5 Loan Amount: Up to $79.2 million

Up to $79.2 million Total Project Spending: ~$260 million

~$260 million Project Location: Meets USCIS requirements for a Targeted Employment Area (TEA), making investors eligible for the reduced investment threshold.

Meets USCIS requirements for a Targeted Employment Area (TEA), making investors eligible for the reduced investment threshold. Estimated Job Creation: 2,043 (100.06% Job Creation Buffer)

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 100, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.