BigCommerce Named as a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce, today announced that Gartner has recognized BigCommerce as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms.

BigCommerce was again recognized as a Challenger for the sixth consecutive year.

“We believe BigCommerce’s placement reflects the strength of our innovative approach backed by rapid innovation capable of serving technically sophisticated merchants looking for flexibility from best-of-breed capabilities,” said Michael Scholz, vice president of product marketing at Commerce. “Our roadmap is accelerating with investments in agentic commerce, our core B2B and B2C capabilities and deeper integrations with new and existing partners, all designed to enhance how brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors orchestrate and grow their digital operations globally.”

The report evaluated 19 digital commerce platform vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision to help application leaders that support digital commerce make informed decisions. According to Gartner, “Gartner defines digital commerce as the technology that enables customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and self-service or assisted experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make their buying decisions and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment.”

To download the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms report, click here: https://www.bigcommerce.com/resources/reports/2025-gartner-report-cdl-report/

