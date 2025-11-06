Canon's 3D VR Lens Honored with Gold Award at the International Design Excellence Awards

Melville, NY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that Canon's 3D VR lens for APS-C cameras, the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE, has won the Gold Award, which is the highest honor at the 2025 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America. This marks the first time Canon has won a Gold Award at IDEA.

Considered one of the most preeminent international design award competitions, the IDEA, launched in 1980, aims to foster understanding of the importance of design excellence to the quality of life and the economy among businesses and the public. Products are reviewed based on not only their functions and aesthetic quality but also based on level of innovation and benefits to users and society as a whole. Each year, the awards program recognizes the best product designs from a wide range of sectors, including industrial products, consumer electronics, and household goods, along with vehicles, sports items, and furnishings, in addition to aspects such as design strategy and branding.

In recent years, VR technology has seen growing adoption across industries such as entertainment, tourism, and education. The award-winning RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE lens is designed to meet the needs of users by venturing into 3D VR video for the first time, offering an accessible solution for immersive content creation with APS-C cameras. When paired with compatible EOS R series cameras[1], users can capture high-quality, professional-grade 3D VR footage. Its compact and lightweight design—measuring approximately 54.6 mm in length and weighing around 290 g—ensures portability without compromising image quality across the entire frame.

The lens combines uncompromising reliability as an optical product with a user-friendly design that feels approachable and intuitive. Its front features smooth, curved surfaces intended to convey a sense of comfort and reassurance to subjects being filmed. The rear base is sculpted to allow ample space for a firm camera grip. Designed with ergonomics in mind, the lens enables dynamic shooting without having to worry about hands getting in the way when used with a compatible Canon camera.

Encouraged by the recognition of these awards, Canon will continue striving to create products that expertly blend excellent design with outstanding performance.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

[1] As of September 18, 2025, compatible cameras include the EOS R7, EOS R50, and EOS R50 V. Firmware updates are required.

