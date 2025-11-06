Faraday Future Engages Global Entrepreneur, Investor and Government Relationship Architect, Shahryar Oveissi, as a Global Strategic Advisor

Mr. Oveissi has vast experience advising firms specializing in business development and operations consulting services focused on the Middle East, China, and the North American markets, including experience focusing on the renewable energy, hospitality, cryptocurrency/blockchain, healthcare and biotech sectors.

Mr. Oveissi will focus on investor relations, Middle East expansion and strengthening FF’s government affairs outreach, and will be a key contributor to the Company’s planned FFAI Global Strategic Advisory Council.

Mr. Oveissi joins FF on the heels of the Company announcing the first deliveries of the FX Super One MPV in the Middle East, which are expected to begin in November, and in the U.S., the off-line target for the first FX Super One vehicle is expected to occur by year-end.





LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the engagement of Shahryar Oveissi as an additional global strategic advisor to support institutional investor engagement, government affairs and Middle East expansion plans for the Company. Mr. Oveissi is a serial entrepreneur and private equity investor. He brings deep expertise and a proven track record of leading transformational change across a variety of sectors and industries in the global marketplace. Mr. Oveissi will assist with potential future strategic partnerships along with strengthening the Company’s investor relationships focused on the Middle East, China, and the North American markets.

Mr. Oveissi will spearhead FF’s Middle East government affairs and strategic engagement and help strengthen relationships with key public figures throughout the Middle East, governmental leaders, and institutional stakeholders across the Middle East to enhance the Company’s regional credibility and access to strategic opportunities. He will also help organize and coordinate strategic visits, engagement tours for key government, institutional, or industry stakeholders in the Middle East region to advance mutual understanding and collaboration with the Company.

Mr. Oveissi joins Chris Nixon Cox, CEO of Lightswitch Capital and grandson of former President Richard Nixon, who will together join the FFAI Global Strategic Advisory Council, which the FF plans to establish.

“I’m looking forward to expanding and sharing my global experience which I’ve acquired through my work that was heavily focused in the markets that FF is doing work in, the Middle East, China, and the North America, and not only within the automotive and mobility space, but also in the growing crypto and web3 space,” said Oveissi. “I’ve done a lot of work globally in industries dealing with renewable energy and cryptocurrency/blockchain that will allow me to drive the Company’s strategic growth in all facets of their business.”

“Given the strategic need for strengthened investor engagement and connecting with top industry leaders across the globe, including in the U.S., the UAE and China markets, we are extremely elated to have the engagement of such an esteemed and seasoned expert,” said YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO at FF. “All of the new policy advisors we are engaging with, including Shahryar, bring their unique deep experience in investor relations and navigating complex governmental and legislative environments, with an established network across key regulatory bodies. Shahryar has a proven track record in securing favorable policy outcomes and will be instrumental in helping us promote awareness of, and support for, the Company’s initiatives and priorities at a critical time.”

ABOUT SHAHRYAR OVEISSI

Shahryar Oveissi is a serial entrepreneur who has spent the last 25 years traveling the world, establishing new ventures, promoting U.S. companies across several continents and in the process developing global relationships. He has worked with many corporations, governments and heads of state, bringing new business opportunities to underdeveloped markets. A proven private equity investor with over 20 years of experience in the sector, Oveissi is currently focusing on investments in the renewable energy, hospitality, cryptocurrency/blockchain, healthcare and biotech sectors. Shahryar graduated from NYU’s Stern School of Business with a B.S. in Information Systems & International Business. Shahryar currently serves on the boards of Argali Carbon Corporation, BioSource Feeds, Inc. and Todd English Enterprises.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

