Ecer.com Accelerates Smart Sourcing for Global Buyers at Canton Fair, Pioneering a New B2B E-Commerce Era

BEIJING, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecer.com , a global leading mobile B2B marketplaces for international trade, has successfully demonstrated its full-link intelligent sourcing solutions at the 138th Canton Fair. The marketplace’s advanced services have helped international buyers boost their sourcing efficiency by approximately 60%, earning high praise from a significant number of overseas procurement delegations.

Ecer.com’s core offering at the fair centered on its proprietary AI-driven Smart Matching System, which transforms the traditional sourcing experience.

"This completely overturns my experience of attending the Canton Fair for the past ten years," said Mr. Gaidi, a cardboard production line buyer from Belgium. "Before I even arrived in China, Ecer.com provided us with a personalized 'Smart Exhibition Visit Plan' that precisely matched our procurement needs.”

The Smart Matching System leverages Ecer.com’s advanced AI to analyze a buyer's purchasing history, product preferences, and market trends, pre-screening suppliers for optimal relevance. For instance, a buyer seeking specialized electronic components could be matched instantly with top-tier manufacturers like BEXKOM Electronics Co., Ltd ., ensuring the initial contact is highly targeted and productive. Statistics show that buyers utilizing this service on average save 65% of on-site sourcing time while increasing supplier matching accuracy by over 50%, allowing them to focus more energy on in-depth negotiations.

Integrating AI and Offline Scenarios for Deep Trust

Beyond on-site supplier screening, Ecer.com introduced its innovative Digital Factory Audit service into the exhibition process. After identifying potential suppliers, buyers can initiate a remote factory audit directly through the marketplace, gaining real-time visibility into production lines, quality inspection processes, and other critical operational aspects.

This service is part of a broader suite of AI applications launched by Ecer.com across the entire foreign trade lifecycle, including AI Product Posting, AI Promotion, and AI Customer Service. Together, these tools form a complete intelligent foreign trade chain that spans from online storefront setup and content operation to marketing, promotion, and efficient business opportunity conversion.

A Growing Global B2B Powerhouse

Driven by big data and intelligent algorithms, Ecer.com is actively leveraging artificial intelligence to continually optimize global supply-demand matching and the trade service experience, upgrading its marketplace ecosystem. Third-party data confirms Ecer.com’s robust position:

Monthly overseas traffic exceeds 60 million visits, ranking among the top B2B marketplaces globally.

globally. The marketplace is recognized as a Top 2 B2B marketplace in China and the Top 1 mobile B2B marketplace in China.

It hosts over 2.6 million registered suppliers.

It serves 4 million buyers annually across more than 150 countries and regions, fostering a massive global trade community.

Buyer service remains a cornerstone of the marketplace's development, highlighted by the establishment of a multilingual Buyer Service Center offering support to global purchasers.

"The future competition among B2B marketplaces is not just about traffic and technology; it is a competition of deep service and ecological integration capabilities," stated a spokesperson for the Ecer.com Buyer Service Center. "By deeply integrating online data intelligence with offline scenario services, we aim for Ecer.com to be more than just an information marketplace—we want to be a trusted procurement partner for global buyers."

From the precise matching of its online marketplace to the in-depth services provided at the Canton Fair, Ecer.com is utilizing the deep integration of "AI + Scenario" to lead the B2B industry away from a traffic-aggregation marketplace era and into a new age centered on intelligent ecology and deep trust.

About Ecer.com

Ecer.com, founded in 2009, is a global leading mobile B2B marketplace for international trade, dedicated to providing smart foreign trade solutions for global buyers and suppliers. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies like AI and big data, Ecer.com focuses on improving cross-border communication and transaction efficiency, fostering a simpler and more intelligent global trade environment.

