Ecer Highlights AI Smart Sourcing System at MEDICA, Driving Buyer Service Enhancement and Efficient Trade Matching

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At MEDICA, the world's most influential event for the medical device industry held in Düsseldorf, Germany, Ecer.com, a leading global mobile B2B marketplace for international trade, proudly showcased its core solution designed for global buyers: the AI Smart Sourcing System. The system became a focal point of the exhibition due to its exceptional capability in elevating the buyer service experience and achieving efficient trade matching.

Enhanced Buyer Experience: Precise Matching and Communication Barrier Elimination

Ecer.com's AI smart sourcing system fundamentally resolves the issues of efficiency and accuracy that buyers face when searching for suitable suppliers in cross-border trade. Utilizing deep learning algorithms, the system can rapidly and precisely parse the detailed requirements of purchasers for medical devices, particularly complex product specifications, critical technical parameters, and international certification standards (such as CE and FDA).

Mr. Gong, General Manager of LinkAV Technology Co., Ltd. and a user of the Ecer marketplace services, highly commended this innovation. Mr. Gong remarked: "Our buyers have extremely stringent technical requirements. After implementing Ecer’s AI smart sourcing system, we found it can quickly understand our specific demands for product details like latency and transmission distance, and accurately match us with suppliers possessing the corresponding technical capabilities. This has significantly shortened our sourcing cycle and truly delivered efficient trade matching."

Furthermore, the system’s integrated multi-language real-time interaction function completely eliminates language barriers, ensuring smooth communication in the buyer's native language while accurately interpreting professional terminology and certification documentation specific to the medical device field. This feature received unanimous praise from international buyers at the exhibition, who noted that it greatly enhanced their experience and efficiency during complex technical negotiations.

Efficient Trade Matching: Building an AI-Driven, Full-Process Service Chain

The AI smart sourcing system represents Ecer.com's latest technological core built for realizing efficient trade matching. Together with the marketplace's existing AI Product Listing and AI Promotion functionalities, it forms a complete and intelligent marketing service chain—from seller product display and precise promotion, to buyer demand capture and efficient business opportunity conversion.

An Ecer.com representative stated: "Our strategic core remains focused on “buyer-centric needs.” The AI smart sourcing system is more than just a tool; it is our commitment to providing a superior service experience to global buyers. Through the deep application of AI technology, we are building a faster and more precise communication bridge for both buyers and sellers, ensuring every cross-border trade transaction is achieved efficiently."

Ecer.com looks forward to continuously deepening the application of AI technology in international trade scenarios, offering smarter and more professional services to global enterprises, including those like LinkAV Technology Co., Ltd, making the cross-border trade matching process more convenient and highly efficient.

About Ecer.com

Ecer.com is a global leading mobile B2B marketplace for international trade, dedicated to providing smart foreign trade solutions for global buyers and suppliers. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies like AI and big data, Ecer.com empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to navigate the complexities of international trade efficiently and successfully.

