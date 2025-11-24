Ecer Named to 2025 China AI 100 as CEO Presents Intelligent Trade Innovations

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 AI Creator Summit commenced today in Beijing, gathering top innovators in artificial intelligence. Hu Xinran, Founder and CEO of Ecer Technology, was invited to speak, sharing the company's strategic initiatives and cutting-edge practices in leveraging AI to empower the global B2B trade industry.

Ecer was named "2025 CHINA AI 100" list

As global trade continues to evolve, AI technology has become a key driver in enhancing the core competitiveness of enterprises. During his presentation, Hu Xinran emphasized, "Ecer is dedicated to implementing the latest AI technologies into practical business scenarios within trade. We focus on tangibly addressing user pain points, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to benefit from intelligent solutions and improve their capability and efficiency in exploring global markets."

Intelligent business matching represents a critical function in B2B trade. By utilizing advanced AI deep-learning algorithms, Ecer has developed multi-dimensional user profiles. These profiles not only accurately identify buyers' explicit needs but also predict their potential purchasing intent through behavioral data analysis. This intelligent enhancement has significantly improved matching precision, leading to a substantial increase in high-quality inquiries.

Order negotiation between trade partners is another vital application. Ecer's Intelligent Inquiry System supports real-time translation across more than 20 languages. Leveraging a professional terminology database that spans over a hundred industries, the system ensures accuracy and fluency from daily communication to specialized negotiations, effectively breaking down language barriers in cross-border trade. Operating 24/7, the Intelligent Inquiry System ensures business opportunities are continuously captured.





Ecer's CEO Hu Xinran Shares Intelligent Trade Innovations in 2025 AI Creator Summit

Ecer employs AI technology to integrate the entire business process—from supply/demand information release and promotional operations to target customer screening, online negotiation, and order finalization—creating an intelligent new scenario for cross-border trade and significantly boosting overall transaction efficiency. This transformation has gained recognition from clients, including Alice Lee, GM of Qingdao Tsin Steel Structure Construction Technology Co., Ltd., who attested, "Ecer's AI tools have tremendously boosted our team's productivity and led to a notable increase in quality inquiries. The results have been truly remarkable."

Ecer Technology was also named on the summit's "2025 CHINA AI 100" list. Hu Xinran stated that Ecer will continue to invest in AI R&D to enable smarter trade applications. By embedding AI into every facet of international trade, the company aims to more efficiently connect global businesses, building a next-generation B2B platform that is efficient, reliable, and intelligent—ultimately translating advanced technology into enhanced international competitiveness and tangible growth for enterprises.

About Ecer.com

Ecer.com is a global leading mobile B2B marketplace for international trade, dedicated to providing smart foreign trade solutions for global buyers and suppliers. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies like AI and big data, Ecer.com empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to navigate the complexities of international trade efficiently and successfully.

