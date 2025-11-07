MEXC Lists Canton Network (CC) with Zero-Fee Trading and 333,433 CC & 25,000 USDT Airdrop+ Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of Canton Network (CC) in its Innovation Zone. Trading for the CC/USDT and CC/USDC pairs will begin on November 10, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC) and 07:20 (UTC) respectively. To celebrate the listing, MEXC will offer zero trading fees for both pairs and will launch an Airdrop+ event with 333,433 CC and 25,000 USDT in rewards.

Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance, combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. CC serves as the network's native token, with a total supply of 32.79 billion tokens. The platform has recently gained significant institutional backing, as Nasdaq-listed biotech company Tharimmune Inc. raised $540 million in a private placement offering to establish a Canton Coin treasury strategy. The funding round drew participation from prominent investors including ARK Invest, DRW, Kraken, Polychain Capital, Liberty City Ventures, and Broadridge.

Zero-Fee Trading Promotion

To celebrate the CC listing, MEXC will offer zero trading fees for both the CC/USDT and CC/USDC spot trading pairs. The CC/USDT promotion will run from November 10, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC) through November 24, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC), while the CC/USDC pair will enjoy zero trading fees until further notice. Users can also access MEXC Convert starting November 10 at 08:00 (UTC) for instant token conversions with fixed rates and no slippage.

Canton Network (CC) Airdrop+ Event

The Canton Network (CC) Airdrop+ event will run from November 9, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC) to November 16, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC) and include the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and trade CC to enter a lucky draw and share 333,433 CC.

Benefit 2: Complete 25 lucky draws to win an additional 25,000 USDT in Futures bonuses.





As a leading global exchange, MEXC provides fast token listings, access to over 3,000 digital assets, daily airdrop rewards, competitive trading fees, deep liquidity, and robust security measures. These advantages enable users to trade efficiently, seize early opportunities in high-quality digital assets, and enjoy a safe and rewarding trading experience.

For full event details, please visit the official announcement .

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

