Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
30 October 2025Euronext Brussels4 00036.2436.5035.90144 960
 MTF CBOE4 00036.2636.5035.95145 040
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
31 October 2025Euronext Brussels4 00036.2236.4536.05144 880
 MTF CBOE4 00036.2036.4536.05144 800
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
3 November 2025Euronext Brussels4 00035.9336.2535.75143 720
 MTF CBOE4 00035.9236.1535.75143 680
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
4 November 2025Euronext Brussels5 00035.2535.4534.95176 250
 MTF CBOE4 00035.2235.4034.95140 880
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
5 November 2025Euronext Brussels5 00035.3935.5035.05176 950
 MTF CBOE4 00035.4035.6035.10141 600
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 42 00035.8036.5034.951 502 760

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 410 shares during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
30 October 20251 41036.1336.2035.8050 943
31 October 20251 20036.1736.3036.1043 404
3 November 20251 20035.9536.0535.8043 140
4 November 20251 20035.2535.3535.1042 300
5 November 202540035.1035.1035.1014 040
Total5 410   193 827


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
30 October 20251 40036.2436.5036.0050 736
31 October 20251 20036.3236.5036.2043 584
3 November 202500.000.000.000
4 November 202500.000.000.000
5 November 202580035.5135.5535.4528 408
Total3 400   122 728

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 739 shares.

On 5 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 052 823 own shares, or 3.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p251107E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Recommended Reading