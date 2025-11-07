Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 30 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 36.24 36.50 35.90 144 960 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.26 36.50 35.95 145 040 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 31 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 36.22 36.45 36.05 144 880 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.20 36.45 36.05 144 800 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 3 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 35.93 36.25 35.75 143 720 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.92 36.15 35.75 143 680 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 4 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 000 35.25 35.45 34.95 176 250 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.22 35.40 34.95 140 880 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 000 35.39 35.50 35.05 176 950 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.40 35.60 35.10 141 600 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 42 000 35.80 36.50 34.95 1 502 760

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 410 shares during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 October 2025 1 410 36.13 36.20 35.80 50 943 31 October 2025 1 200 36.17 36.30 36.10 43 404 3 November 2025 1 200 35.95 36.05 35.80 43 140 4 November 2025 1 200 35.25 35.35 35.10 42 300 5 November 2025 400 35.10 35.10 35.10 14 040 Total 5 410 193 827





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 October 2025 1 400 36.24 36.50 36.00 50 736 31 October 2025 1 200 36.32 36.50 36.20 43 584 3 November 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 November 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 5 November 2025 800 35.51 35.55 35.45 28 408 Total 3 400 122 728

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 739 shares.

On 5 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 052 823 own shares, or 3.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

