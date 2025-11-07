Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|30 October 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 000
|36.24
|36.50
|35.90
|144 960
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|36.26
|36.50
|35.95
|145 040
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|31 October 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 000
|36.22
|36.45
|36.05
|144 880
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|36.20
|36.45
|36.05
|144 800
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|3 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 000
|35.93
|36.25
|35.75
|143 720
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.92
|36.15
|35.75
|143 680
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|4 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|35.25
|35.45
|34.95
|176 250
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.22
|35.40
|34.95
|140 880
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|5 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|35.39
|35.50
|35.05
|176 950
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.40
|35.60
|35.10
|141 600
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|42 000
|35.80
|36.50
|34.95
|1 502 760
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 410 shares during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 October 2025 to 5 November 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 October 2025
|1 410
|36.13
|36.20
|35.80
|50 943
|31 October 2025
|1 200
|36.17
|36.30
|36.10
|43 404
|3 November 2025
|1 200
|35.95
|36.05
|35.80
|43 140
|4 November 2025
|1 200
|35.25
|35.35
|35.10
|42 300
|5 November 2025
|400
|35.10
|35.10
|35.10
|14 040
|Total
|5 410
|193 827
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 October 2025
|1 400
|36.24
|36.50
|36.00
|50 736
|31 October 2025
|1 200
|36.32
|36.50
|36.20
|43 584
|3 November 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 November 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|5 November 2025
|800
|35.51
|35.55
|35.45
|28 408
|Total
|3 400
|122 728
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 739 shares.
On 5 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 052 823 own shares, or 3.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
