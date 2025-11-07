Toobit Upgrades to Fireblocks for Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Protection





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its integration with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments. The goal is to fortify its platform with Fireblocks' next-generation Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology.

This move leverages Fireblocks’ industry-leading MPC protocol and infrastructure to secure Toobit's core digital asset custody environment. This technology distributes the private keys into multiple independent shares that are never stored in a single location, effectively eliminating the risk of a single point of failure from internal or external threats.

This upgrade enhances Toobit’s security and operational resilience, providing two direct benefits to its user base. First, it ensures that all user assets are safeguarded by the world’s most advanced cryptographic controls.

Second, the MPC protocol is engineered for speed, translating directly into faster and more reliable processing for user deposits and withdrawals, offering an operational advantage for traders who need to move capital efficiently during all market conditions.

"We are thrilled to integrate with Fireblocks to elevate our platform's security to its highest level yet," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By leveraging Fireblocks’ infrastructure, we are ensuring that every trader's deposit is safeguarded with the highest institutional standard, enabling faster, more secure trading operations."

The integration is the latest step in Toobit's long-term commitment to asset protection, building upon its earlier adoption of institutional MPC security solutions, which included a partnership with Cobo.

The need for institutional-grade wallet security is more urgent than ever, as 2025 is on pace to be a record-breaking year for crypto theft. Over $2.17 billion was stolen from cryptocurrency services in the first half of the year, already surpassing the total for all of 2024.

This massive surge in losses is largely driven by attacks that target private key compromises, directly highlighting the critical vulnerability that MPC technology is designed to eliminate.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c26d2f3-f895-4b05-b98a-7ca6f9830fb9