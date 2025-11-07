Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions November 7, 2025, at 10.00 EET

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Rolf Jansson

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rolf Jansson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 129577/4/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2349 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 712 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(4): Volume: 49 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(5): Volume: 273 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(6): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(7): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(8): Volume: 890 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(9): Volume: 850 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 54 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(14): Volume: 596 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(15): Volume: 223 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(16): Volume: 65 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions (16):

Volume: 10275 Volume weighted average price: 6.81211 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-06

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 251 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 251 Volume weighted average price: 6.84 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-06

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 11 Volume weighted average price: 6.8 EUR





Aspo Plc





Erkka Repo

CFO





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com





For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation