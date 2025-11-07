Cell Culture Market to Hit USD 61.87 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Biopharmaceutical Expansion and Growth in Regenerative Medicine – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell Culture Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Cell Culture Market was valued at USD 25.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 61.87 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.65% over 2025–2032. The U.S. led the market with a valuation of USD 7.11 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 16.51 billion by 2032, supported by rapid biopharma growth, increased vaccine production, and a strong demand for cell-based research across therapeutic areas.

The expansion of biologics and biosimilars manufacturing, coupled with the growing use of cell culture in regenerative medicine, gene therapy, and cancer research, continues to propel market growth. Advances in automation, serum-free media, and single-use bioreactor systems are enhancing efficiency and scalability, driving adoption across global research and production facilities.





Get free Sample Report of Cell Culture Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7989

Major Players in the Cell Culture Market Include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Eppendorf SE

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

HiMedia Laboratories

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Cytiva (GE Healthcare Life Sciences)

PromoCell GmbH and Other Key Participants

Cell Culture Market Segment Insights

By Product

The Consumables segment dominated the cell culture market share in 2024 with a 58.26%, owing to its repetitive requirement and essential usage in day-to-day laboratory needs. The media subsegment of consumables is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the development of serum-free, chemically defined, and specialty media formulations.

By Application

The biopharmaceutical production segment dominated the cell culture market in 2024, owing to high demand for biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines. The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the enhanced use of cell-based assays in the diagnosis of diseases, cytogenetics, and personalized medicine.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the cell culture market in 2024 with a 56.20%, as cell-based platforms are being widely used in culturing cells to test new drugs by various pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which is propelling the growth of the market. The research & academic institutes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast years, attributed mainly to the increasing number of basic and applied research studies in fields such as oncology, neuroscience, stem cell biology, and regenerative medicine.

Cell Culture Market Key Segments

By Product

Consumables Sera Fetal Bovine Serum Other Reagents Albumin Others Media Serum-free Media CHO Media HEK 293 Media BHK Medium Vero Medium Other Serum-free Media Classical Media Stem Cell Culture Media Chemically Defined Media Specialty Media Other Cell Culture Media

Instruments Culture Systems Incubators Centrifuges Cryostorage Equipment Biosafety Equipment Pipetting



By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Production Other Therapeutic Proteins

Drug Development

Diagnostics

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Cell and Gene Therapy

Toxicity Testing

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Other

Need Any Customization Research on Cell Culture Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7989

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global cell culture market with a 36.30% market share in 2024 on account of the well-established biopharmaceutical sector, high R&D investments, and increasing demand for biologics and vaccines. The United States continues to be the global leader due to a concentration of key market players, extensive clinical research activity, and advanced laboratory infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expansion of the biomanufacturing capabilities, government support for biotechnology innovation, and rising healthcare expenditure in countries such as China, India, and South Korea are key contributors to regional growth.

Recent Developments:

September 2024 – Merck, a science and technology global leader, declared that its key Cell Culture Media (CCM) manufacturing sites have been EXCiPACT cGMP certified as Pharmaceutical Auxiliary Materials (PAMs). This denotes the first industry company to be so recognized, signifying compliance with stringent quality levels for the manufacture of non-sterile excipients.

a science and technology global leader, declared that its key Cell Culture Media (CCM) manufacturing sites have been EXCiPACT cGMP certified as Pharmaceutical Auxiliary Materials (PAMs). This denotes the first industry company to be so recognized, signifying compliance with stringent quality levels for the manufacture of non-sterile excipients. February 2024 – Danaher Corporation, an industry-leading science and technology company, made a strategic partnership with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to advance patient safety. The partnership is concentrated on one of the leading reasons for failure in clinical trials, with the goal of enhancing clinical outcomes and the efficiency of trials.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

R&D Investment Metrics – helps you understand the scale and direction of funding in cell culture–based research, highlighting the surge in investments for biologics, regenerative medicine, and vaccine development initiatives in 2024.

– helps you understand the scale and direction of funding in cell culture–based research, highlighting the surge in investments for biologics, regenerative medicine, and vaccine development initiatives in 2024. Biologics & Vaccine Production Insights – helps you track the expansion of cell culture applications in large-scale biologics and vaccine manufacturing, emphasizing productivity optimization and cost-efficiency improvements across global facilities.

– helps you track the expansion of cell culture applications in large-scale biologics and vaccine manufacturing, emphasizing productivity optimization and cost-efficiency improvements across global facilities. Reagent & Consumables Spending Analysis – helps you assess regional variations in reagent and consumable expenditure, offering insights into procurement trends, demand hotspots, and supply chain readiness for critical inputs.

– helps you assess regional variations in reagent and consumable expenditure, offering insights into procurement trends, demand hotspots, and supply chain readiness for critical inputs. Serum-Free & Chemically Defined Media Trends – helps you identify the growing transition toward serum-free and chemically defined media to enhance reproducibility, regulatory compliance, and ethical sustainability in cell-based research.

– helps you identify the growing transition toward serum-free and chemically defined media to enhance reproducibility, regulatory compliance, and ethical sustainability in cell-based research. Technology Advancement & Standardization Indicators – helps you evaluate the industry’s movement toward automated culture systems, closed bioprocessing, and standardized protocols supporting scalability and quality assurance.

Buy the Cell Culture Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7989

Cell Culture Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 25.73 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 61.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.65% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Cell Culture Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cell-culture-market-7989

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.