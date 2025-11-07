Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market Set to Exceed USD 518.37 Million by 2034, Driven by Sustainability and Consumer Demand

Ottawa, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global upcycled ingredients in beverage market size stood at USD 258.64 million in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 277.26 million in 2025 to reach approximately USD 518.37 million by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has grown in recent years due to high demand for clean-label, organic, and sustainable beverage ingredient options. Growing concern about food waste reduction is another major factor driving market growth.

According to Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB, 'The upcycled ingredients market is not only growing it’s reshaping the future of the beverage industry. Consumers are demanding transparency and sustainability, and companies that lead in this space are tapping into a growing market opportunity.

Key Highlights of Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market

By region, North America led the global upcycled ingredients in beverage market with a highest share of 40% in 2024, while Europe is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is also projected to witness significant expansion during the same period.

By ingredient, the fruit and vegetable segment accounted for a major market share of 45% in 2024, while the cereal and grain segment is expected to grow at a CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By beverage, the functional and nutritional drinks segment captured a dominant revenue share of 50% in 2024, whereas the juices and smoothies segment is projected to expand at a CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By formulation, the liquid extracts segment represented a significant market share of 50% in 2024, while the powdered ingredients segment is expected to see steady growth during the forecast period.

By application, the nutritional enhancement segment held a commanding 55% market share in 2024, while the flavor and aroma improvement segment is projected to grow steadily between 2025 and 2034.



Improving Sustainability is helpful for Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Industry Growth

The upcycled ingredients in beverage market are observed to grow due to high demand for sustainability, transparency in production procedures, and increasing demand for clean-label products. The market is also observed to be growing due to technological advancements, which are helping to develop nutritional beverage ingredients with unique taste profiles. Such factors help to aid the growth of the beverage industry.

Impact of AI on the Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market

Artificial intelligence is truly transforming the upcycled ingredients in beverage market by driving innovation, improving efficiency, and supporting sustainability across the value chain. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze large datasets on food waste streams, nutritional composition, and flavor compatibility to identify by-products that can be repurposed into functional beverage ingredients. This helps manufacturers develop nutrient-rich drinks made from upcycled fruits, grains, coffee grounds, or plant fibers to meet consumer demand for sustainable, health-conscious options.

Machine learning models optimize extraction, fermentation, and blending processes to ensure consistent taste, texture, and nutrient retention. AI-enabled sensors and computer vision systems monitor ingredient quality in real time, detecting impurities and ensuring compliance with food safety standards. Predictive analytics also helps producers minimize resource waste, reduce energy consumption, and lower production costs.

New Trends of Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market

Major and renowned startups focusing on the manufacturing of upcycled products are helping the growth of the market.

Unique flavor combinations with a high nutritional profile are another major factor driving market growth.

The involvement of the market across various product categories and domains is another major factor driving market growth.



Recent Developments in the Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market

In July 2025, Prodalim announced the launch of its Coloring Foodstuffs and Natural Colores portfolio, delivering clean-label, plant-based, upcycled products for the food and beverage industry. The global leader of juice solutions and specialty ingredients made a milestone with this launch. (Source- https://www.businesswire.com)

In March 2025, REBBL, the functional beverage brand, announced the launch of its new protein shakes made with upcycled barley and rice protein. The new plant-based protein shakes consist of 32g of protein with low sugar. (Source- https://www.bevnet.com)

Product Survey - Upcycled Ingredients Used in Beverages

Product Category Description / Function Common Raw Materials / Upcycled Sources Common Forms / Variants in Beverages Key Applications / Beverage Segments Representative Ingredient Brands / Producers Fruit/Vegetable-Waste Extracts & Powders Ingredients derived from pulp, skins, peels of fruits/vegetables that would otherwise go to waste Juice pulp, peels, skins (e.g., citrus peels, fruit pomace) Powders, liquid extracts, fibre-rich slurries Functional juices, smoothies, RTD beverages, fortified waters Various upcycled ingredient producers (see below) Coffee-Cherry / Cascara Derivatives Ingredients derived from the coffee fruit husk/pulp (after bean removed) repurposed into extracts flavorings Coffee cherry husks, pulp Soluble powders, extracts, syrups Cold brew teas, RTD coffees, sparkling beverages Energy Puree Apple & Maple Syrup (note: example of up-cycled style product; for ingredient applications see “Coffeeberry® Cascara”) Cereal/Grain Spent-Stream Ingredients Upcycling spent grains from brewing, distilling or grain milling into functional ingredients Brewer’s spent grain, malt fines, grain husks Fibre-rich powders, protein concentrates Functional beverages, protein shakes, specialty non-alcoholic grain drinks Upcycled Foods, Inc. (via their ingredient portfolio) Coffee Leaf / Coffee By-product Ingredients Leaves and other coffee plant parts (not bean) converted into beverage-ready ingredients Coffee leaves, off-bean plant parts Powders, extracts, tea infusions Specialty teas, herbal beverages, low-caffeine drinks Coffeeberry® Cascara extract from upcycled coffee fruit leeves/husks Extracts for Functional Enhancement / Nutrition Upcycled by-products processed into extracts that add functional value (antioxidants, polyphenols, fiber) Cocoa husk, fruit seeds, vegetable by-products Concentrated extracts / powders Functional waters, sports drinks, wellness beverages Ingredient companies offering “beverage-ready” upcycled extracts Alcoholic / Fermented Beverage By-product Ingredients Using by-products from fermentation (e.g., breweries) as ingredient sources for beverages or flavour bases Spent grains, beer yeast waste, wine lees Extracts, powders, flavour bases Craft alcoholic beverages, fermented non-alcoholic alternatives, spirits Industry reports note usage of spent grains for beverage raw materials



Trade Analysis for the Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market

What is actually traded (product types & HS proxies)

Dried/milled pulp & flours (juice pomace → pomace flour) — usually classified under processed fruit/vegetable powders or cereal flours in customs data.

(juice pomace → pomace flour) — usually classified under processed fruit/vegetable powders or cereal flours in customs data. Brewer’s spent grain (BSG) extracts — Protein/fiber concentrates sold to beverage ingredient houses (often shipped as dried meal or liquid extract). HS proxies: processed cereals/meal, protein concentrates. (Source: https://www.tetrapak.com)

— Protein/fiber concentrates sold to beverage ingredient houses (often shipped as dried meal or liquid extract). HS proxies: processed cereals/meal, protein concentrates. (Source: https://www.tetrapak.com) Coffee chaff & spent-coffee extracts — Used as colorants, fiber and flavor modifiers; trade recorded under roasted coffee byproducts or specialty ingredient lines.

— Used as colorants, fiber and flavor modifiers; trade recorded under roasted coffee byproducts or specialty ingredient lines. Citrus peel powders & essential oil residues — Traded as flavor/pectin inputs for beverages and mixers.

— Traded as flavor/pectin inputs for beverages and mixers. Okara (soy pulp) powders / concentrates — Plant-protein/fiber inputs for RTD shakes and dairy alternatives.

Because many upcycled items are ingredients, they typically flow under existing HS headings for flours, meals, dried vegetable/fruit powders, protein concentrates and flavoring preparations.



Top Exporters / Supplier Geographies

North America (U.S. & Canada) — Strong origin of branded upcycled beverage ingredients (pomace flours, spent-coffee derivatives) thanks to concentrated juicing and specialty beverage R&D and many startups scaling via DTC and B2B channels.

— Strong origin of branded upcycled beverage ingredients (pomace flours, spent-coffee derivatives) thanks to concentrated juicing and specialty beverage R&D and many startups scaling via DTC and B2B channels. Europe (Netherlands, UK, Germany, Scandinavia) — Hub for value-added upcycled ingredient production (spent-grain fractionation, fruit-pomace powders) and re-export logistics to EU beverage formulators. (Industry trade flows and certification hubs.)

— Hub for value-added upcycled ingredient production (spent-grain fractionation, fruit-pomace powders) and re-export logistics to EU beverage formulators. (Industry trade flows and certification hubs.) Asia-Pacific (China, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia) — Growing exporters of tropical-fruit pomace powders and coconut-byproduct concentrates used in plant-based beverages; also strong contract manufacture for finished upcycled RTD SKUs.

— Growing exporters of tropical-fruit pomace powders and coconut-byproduct concentrates used in plant-based beverages; also strong contract manufacture for finished upcycled RTD SKUs. Specialist processors (Belgium/Netherlands/US craft clusters) — Niche exporters of high-purity upcycled protein/fiber isolates (e.g., brewery-to-protein pilots turning BSG into isolate powders).

Top Importers / Demand Centres (who buys these ingredients)

EU beverage manufacturers — Large food-and-beverage industry with reformulation programs (functional drinks, reduced-sugar lines) sourcing upcycled fibers and protein concentrates.

— Large food-and-beverage industry with reformulation programs (functional drinks, reduced-sugar lines) sourcing upcycled fibers and protein concentrates. North America (large beverage CPG & start-ups) — Both legacy brands (for “sustainability” SKUs) and many DTC beverage start-ups importing specialized upcycled ingredient concentrates and co-packing finished upcycled beverages.

— Both legacy brands (for “sustainability” SKUs) and many DTC beverage start-ups importing specialized upcycled ingredient concentrates and co-packing finished upcycled beverages. Asia (Japan, South Korea, China premium channels) — Growing interest in sustainable/functional beverages leads to imports of novel upcycled inputs like fruit pomace powders and BSG protein fractions.

— Growing interest in sustainable/functional beverages leads to imports of novel upcycled inputs like fruit pomace powders and BSG protein fractions. Foodservice & private-label hubs (Netherlands, UAE) Redistribution hubs for specialty beverage ingredients across regions.

Trade Flows & Logistics — What to Expect

Most cross-border trade is B2B (ingredient → manufacturer). Ingredient shipments are typically containerized (FCL/LCL) of dried powders or boxed liquid concentrates.

Ingredient shipments are typically containerized (FCL/LCL) of dried powders or boxed liquid concentrates. Small-lot finished SKUs flow via parcel/DTC channels for startups and specialty retail; customs classification and COAs are critical to avoid hold-ups.

for startups and specialty retail; customs classification and COAs are critical to avoid hold-ups. No special cold-chain generally needed for dried powders (pomace, BSG meal, okara powder), lowering logistic barriers compared with fresh byproducts; liquid extracts may require controlled temp during shipping.

for dried powders (pomace, BSG meal, okara powder), lowering logistic barriers compared with fresh byproducts; liquid extracts may require controlled temp during shipping. Certification & traceability documents travel with shipments (COA, microbiology, mycotoxin/pesticide screens) and materially speed clearance.

Government Initiatives & Policy Drivers Affecting Trade

Circular economy and anti-food-waste strategies (national/EU) spur grants and pilot funding for upcycling plants; these programs increase local processing capability and export readiness (example: EU circular policy nudges and national food-waste funds). (See national upcycling pilot projects and public programs.)

(national/EU) spur grants and pilot funding for upcycling plants; these programs increase local processing capability and export readiness (example: EU circular policy nudges and national food-waste funds). (See national upcycling pilot projects and public programs.) Public–private projects at large processors (e.g., major brewers investing in spent-grain fractionation) create industrial-scale supplier streams that enable consistent export volumes. (Source: https://www.ft.com)

(e.g., major brewers investing in spent-grain fractionation) create industrial-scale supplier streams that enable consistent export volumes. (Source: https://www.ft.com) Standards & certification (Upcycled Certified, HACCP, ISO, organic/clean-label) — third-party certification programs reduce buyer risk and are frequently required by institutional or retail importers. (Source: https://www.upcycledfood.org/ufa-press)



Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market?

High demand for sustainable and organic beverage ingredients is a major factor driving market growth. Upcycling helps manage food waste and allows companies to use food sector waste to manufacture nutritional ingredients that support market growth. The market also observes growth due to its major contribution to the circular economy and its maintenance of sustainability. Upcycling helps to maintain the taste and texture of byproducts, further fueling the growth of upcycled ingredients in beverage market.

Challenge

Consumer Skepticism is hampering Market Growth

One of the major challenges in the growth of upcycled ingredients in beverage market involves consumer skepticism. Many consumers are unaware and uneducated about the quality and upcycling procedure. Many of them think such products are of low quality and unsafe to consume. Hence, such issues lower the market’s growth and lead to a dip in the use of upcycled ingredients in beverage industry. Hence, brands need to educate consumers and market upcycled products to drive market growth.

Opportunity

Product Innovation is helpful for the Growth of the Market

Innovation of new beverages made from upcycled beverage ingredients helps to enhance the growth of upcycled ingredients in beverage market. Such beverages have a unique flavor profile and are high in nutrition, which is expected to drive market growth. Such beverages also support sustainability and help enhance the circular economy as a whole, further fueling the industry’s growth.

Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market in 2024

North America led the upcycled ingredients in beverage market in 2024 due to improved technology, higher demand for sustainability, and improved processing technology, which is helpful for the growth of the market. The market of the region is also observed to grow due to other supportive factors such as rising population of health-conscious consumers, higher demand for eco-friendly products, consumer awareness regarding lower food wastage, and increasing partnerships between research institutions and companies for better product innovation, further fueling the growth of upcycled ingredients in beverage industry. The US dominated the market in the region due to higher use of byproducts from the food and beverage industry, which are high in nutritional value.

Europe is Observed to Grow in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period due to consumer awareness regarding sustainability, higher demand for clean-label and organic beverages, and improving technologies in the upcycled ingredients in beverage industry. The market is also observed to be growing due to rising consumer awareness of reducing food waste and the use of nutritional waste from the food and beverages segment to develop nutritional beverage ingredients, fueling market growth. France, Germany, Europe, and the UK make major contributions to the market's growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is Observed to have Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is expected to see notable growth over the forecast period due to high demand for functional and organic beverages with a high nutritional profile. The market is also observed to be growing due to multiple companies in the region producing beverage ingredients derived from food and beverage industry waste, which are high in nutrition. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea have a major share in the regional market's growth due to the availability of such byproducts, which are easily helpful in maintaining sustainability, thereby allowing the market to grow.

Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.2% Market Size in 2025 USD 277.26 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 297.22 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 518.37 Million Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Europe Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market Segmental Insights

Ingredient Insights

The fruit and vegetable segment dominated the beverage market for upcycled ingredients in 2024 due to its high nutritional and upcycling value, which is expected to drive market growth. The segment also contributes to environmental balance and sustainability, further fueling market growth. Various other benefits of the segment involve supporting the circular economy, lowering food wastage, enhancing the nutritional profile of beverages, lowering greenhouse gases, lowering the requirement for new agricultural produce, and other similar factors aiding the growth of upcycled ingredients in beverage industry.

The cereal and grain segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for beverages made with functional and organic ingredients, higher demand for clean-label products, and improved taste and texture, which are some of the major factors driving market growth in the foreseeable period. The market is also observed to grow due to rising concern for food waste crises, new ways for improving sustainability, and improved technology helpful for waste management, further fueling the growth of the market.

Beverage Insights

The functional and nutritional drinks segment led the upcycled ingredients in beverage market in 2024 due to higher demand for nutritional, functional, clean-label, and organic drinks, fueling the growth of the market. Beverages made from upcycled ingredients also have a healthy profile and are high in fiber and protein, further fueling the growth of upcycled ingredients in the beverage sector. The segment also aids sustainability by manufacturing beverages from food byproducts.

The juices and smoothies segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to higher demand for nutritional drinks made by following sustainability. Such beverages are high in nutritional profile and are ideal to aid the hectic lifestyles of consumers by saving their time. These are easy to prepare and hence are a favored category of beverages along with ready-to-drink beverage options. Rising innovation in food technology and supportive initiatives by the government are some of the major factors for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Formulation Insights

The liquid extracts segment led the upcycled ingredients in beverage market in 2024 due to higher demand for clean-label and organic beverages. Beverages high in fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients also help to fuel the growth of the market. Higher nutritional profile of beverages made from byproducts of the food industry helps to enhance sustainability and is also helpful to boost immunity, which is further helpful for the market’s growth.

The powdered ingredients segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its beneficial factors, such as being easy to store, easy to carry, and having a longer shelf life, which is helpful to fuel the growth of the market. The segment also contributes to the market’s growth in the foreseen period as powdered ingredients can be easily mixed into solids and liquids, allowing one to maintain the beverage’s taste and appearance, further fueling the growth of the market.

Application Insights

The nutritional enhancement segment led the upcycled ingredients in beverage market in 2024 due to higher demand for nutritional and functional beverages. The segment focuses on enhancing the nutritional profile of such beverages and allowing consumers to consume clean-label and organic options, which are helpful for the growth of the market. The market is also expected to grow due to higher demand for innovative drinks and beverages with high nutritional elements, which are helpful for the growth of the market.

The flavor and aroma improvement segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period as the segment focuses on improving the quality of beverage ingredients. It further helps in the innovation of beverages and new recipes, which is helpful for the market’s growth in the foreseeable period. The main aim of the segment is the manufacturing of quality beverage ingredients helpful to provide quality and upcycled beverages, and lower consumer skepticism to allow consumers to accept sustainable beverages, which is helpful for the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the Upcycled Ingredients in Beverage Market

Upcycled Foods Inc. – Upcycled Foods Inc. develops sustainable ingredients made from rescued food byproducts such as spent grains, fruit pulp, and vegetable fiber. The company partners with food and beverage manufacturers to incorporate these nutrient-rich ingredients into beverages, promoting circular economy practices.

– Upcycled Foods Inc. develops sustainable ingredients made from rescued food byproducts such as spent grains, fruit pulp, and vegetable fiber. The company partners with food and beverage manufacturers to incorporate these nutrient-rich ingredients into beverages, promoting circular economy practices. ReGrained – ReGrained transforms spent grains from the brewing industry into high-protein, high-fiber ingredients. Its SuperGrain+ ingredient line is used in beverages, snacks, and nutrition products, with a focus on sustainability and improved nutritional value.

– ReGrained transforms spent grains from the brewing industry into high-protein, high-fiber ingredients. Its SuperGrain+ ingredient line is used in beverages, snacks, and nutrition products, with a focus on sustainability and improved nutritional value. Barnana – Barnana upcycles imperfect and overripe bananas into snacks and powdered ingredients used in beverages such as smoothies and functional drinks. The company’s focus on waste reduction and organic sourcing makes it a leader in sustainable tropical ingredient innovation.

– Barnana upcycles imperfect and overripe bananas into snacks and powdered ingredients used in beverages such as smoothies and functional drinks. The company’s focus on waste reduction and organic sourcing makes it a leader in sustainable tropical ingredient innovation. Renewal Mill – Renewal Mill creates upcycled flours and fibers from byproducts of plant-based food manufacturing, such as soy and oat pulp. Its ingredients are used to fortify plant-based beverages and enhance their texture, nutritional profile, and sustainability.

– Renewal Mill creates upcycled flours and fibers from byproducts of plant-based food manufacturing, such as soy and oat pulp. Its ingredients are used to fortify plant-based beverages and enhance their texture, nutritional profile, and sustainability. Misfits Market – Misfits Market repurposes surplus and imperfect produce into beverage ingredients such as purees and cold-pressed juice bases. The company’s distribution network supports large-scale sourcing for sustainable beverage formulations.

– Misfits Market repurposes surplus and imperfect produce into beverage ingredients such as purees and cold-pressed juice bases. The company’s distribution network supports large-scale sourcing for sustainable beverage formulations. Circular Food Solutions – Circular Food Solutions focuses on ingredient innovation through upcycled fruits, grains, and seeds. Its R&D-driven approach supports beverage brands looking to integrate sustainable, nutrient-dense components derived from food system waste.

– Circular Food Solutions focuses on ingredient innovation through upcycled fruits, grains, and seeds. Its R&D-driven approach supports beverage brands looking to integrate sustainable, nutrient-dense components derived from food system waste. Better Juice Co. – Better Juice develops enzymatic technology that converts natural sugars in fruit juices into dietary fibers, reducing sugar content while maintaining flavor. The company’s process also upcycles fruit components into functional beverage ingredients.

– Better Juice develops enzymatic technology that converts natural sugars in fruit juices into dietary fibers, reducing sugar content while maintaining flavor. The company’s process also upcycles fruit components into functional beverage ingredients. AquaHydrate (Upcycled Ingredients Division) – AquaHydrate integrates upcycled plant-based minerals and extracts into hydration beverages. Its focus on sustainability and functional nutrition enhances electrolyte beverages with naturally sourced, repurposed components.

– AquaHydrate integrates upcycled plant-based minerals and extracts into hydration beverages. Its focus on sustainability and functional nutrition enhances electrolyte beverages with naturally sourced, repurposed components. Rubies in the Rubble – Rubies in the Rubble produces condiments and drink bases made from surplus fruits and vegetables. The company’s upcycled ingredients are increasingly used in functional beverages, where their natural sweetness and nutritional properties are leveraged.

– Rubies in the Rubble produces condiments and drink bases made from surplus fruits and vegetables. The company’s upcycled ingredients are increasingly used in functional beverages, where their natural sweetness and nutritional properties are leveraged. Full Harvest – Full Harvest operates a digital marketplace for surplus and imperfect produce, supplying food and beverage companies with upcycled fruit and vegetable ingredients. Its partnerships help beverage manufacturers access affordable, sustainable raw materials.

– Full Harvest operates a digital marketplace for surplus and imperfect produce, supplying food and beverage companies with upcycled fruit and vegetable ingredients. Its partnerships help beverage manufacturers access affordable, sustainable raw materials. TerraVia Holdings – TerraVia develops plant-based and algal ingredients, including proteins, oils, and fibers that are incorporated into nutritional beverages. The company’s upcycling of microalgae biomass supports the production of high-protein and eco-friendly beverage components.

– TerraVia develops plant-based and algal ingredients, including proteins, oils, and fibers that are incorporated into nutritional beverages. The company’s upcycling of microalgae biomass supports the production of high-protein and eco-friendly beverage components. LeftoverSwap Ingredients – LeftoverSwap Ingredients focuses on ingredient innovation using rescued and excess food streams. The company develops sustainable fruit and vegetable powders and extracts for use in functional and wellness beverages.

– LeftoverSwap Ingredients focuses on ingredient innovation using rescued and excess food streams. The company develops sustainable fruit and vegetable powders and extracts for use in functional and wellness beverages. Apeel Sciences – Apeel Sciences extends the shelf life of fresh produce using plant-based coatings and repurposes agricultural byproducts into functional beverage ingredients. Its technologies reduce waste across the supply chain and enhance beverage sustainability.

– Apeel Sciences extends the shelf life of fresh produce using plant-based coatings and repurposes agricultural byproducts into functional beverage ingredients. Its technologies reduce waste across the supply chain and enhance beverage sustainability. Food for Fighters – Food for Fighters partners with manufacturers to transform surplus produce into nutrient-rich ingredients for beverages and meal solutions. Its initiatives support waste reduction while providing clean-label, plant-based formulations.

– Food for Fighters partners with manufacturers to transform surplus produce into nutrient-rich ingredients for beverages and meal solutions. Its initiatives support waste reduction while providing clean-label, plant-based formulations. Brightseed – Brightseed uses AI-powered biosciences to identify valuable plant compounds from agricultural byproducts. Its upcycled ingredients are used in functional beverages designed to improve gut, heart, and metabolic health.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredient Type

Fruit & Vegetable By-Products Fruit Peels & Pulps Vegetable Pomace

Cereal & Grain By-Products Brewer’s Spent Grain Rice & Wheat Bran

Dairy & Fermentation By-Products Whey Yogurt & Fermentation Residues

Others (Coffee, Tea, Nut By-Products)

By Beverage Type

Functional & Nutritional Drinks

Juices & Smoothies

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

By Formulation

Liquid Extracts

Powdered Ingredients

Concentrates



By Application

Nutritional Enhancement

Flavor & Aroma Improvement

Functional Benefits (Protein, Fiber, Antioxidants)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

