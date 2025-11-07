Agentive AI in Healthcare Market Set to Surpass USD 10.86 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Automation and Clinical Innovation – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agentive AI in Healthcare Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Agentive AI in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 538.56 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10,857.16 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 45.58% over 2025–2032.

The U.S. led the market with a valuation of USD 200.22 million in 2024 and is expected to achieve USD 3957.44 million by 2032, supported by large-scale hospital digitization, strong venture investment, and early adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous AI systems for clinical and administrative functions.





Accelerated integration of multi-agent frameworks, deployment of smart virtual assistants, and the expansion of AI-driven remote patient monitoring are reshaping healthcare operations globally. Increased need for automation, workflow optimization, and intelligent decision support are fueling demand for agentive AI platforms across hospitals, payers, and telehealth ecosystems.

Agentive AI in Healthcare Market Segmentation Insights:

By Agent System Type

Single-agent systems accounted for the largest share of the agentic AI in healthcare market in 2024 at 47.2% due to their quick installations, lower development and support costs, as well as their capability of doing specific tasks such as clinical note taking, medical billing, and appointment scheduling. Hybrid agents is the fastest growing segment in the market as there is more and more demand for scalable, context-aware, and interoperable AI ecosystems that can coordinate across different healthcare touchpoints.

By Product Type

Pre-built agentic AI solutions were the leading segment in the product market during 2024, and they occupied the largest share with 52.5% as these solutions are highly preferred by clinicians due to their immediate availability, accelerated time to value, and pre-built functionality in billing automation, clinical decision support, and patient engagement. Customizable/build-your-own agents are the fastest growing segment, fueled by big health systems, payers, and drugmakers competing on AI that need customized AI solutions based on their clinical protocols, data models, and compliance needs.

By Technology

Machine learning captured 38.1% of the agentive AI in healthcare market share in 2024 as they deliver predictive power for health care AI is what makes it so critical to both clinical applications and administrative functions. The high-growth category within technology is smart virtual assistants (SVAs) due to the increased need for always-on, human-like interactions in patient-facing and provider-facing applications that drive operational efficiency and provide greater care experiences.

By Application

Medical imaging & diagnostics continued to be the leading application segment in 2024 and accounted for 29.4% of the total market as these systems can reduce turnaround time and increase diagnostic accuracy, particularly in high-volume hospitals. The fastest-growing application is remote patient monitoring and virtual care due to the global transition to value-based care and post-pandemic demand for ongoing and decentralized healthcare services.

By End-Use

Healthcare providers were the largest end-use segment in 2024 and accounted for 63.8% of the market revenue owing to the industry requirement for automation when it comes to clinical documentation, diagnostics, patient engagement, and resource utilization. The Health IT & AI startups were the fastest-growing end-use segment, on account of their innovative business approach and nimbleness.

Regional Analysis

The agentic AI in healthcare market in North America is dominant, contributing more than 41.3% of the global revenue. Strong foothold of key players such as Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Notable, implementation across EHR systems, diagnostics, and patient triage, eases its dominance.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global, expected to grow strongly on the back of increasing investments, substantial patient population, and aggressive AI policy enforcement. The region took 20.6% of the agentive AI in healthcare market share in 2024.

Europe captured 25.7% of the market in 2024, supported by strong government-backed digital health initiatives and the integration of AI under GDPR-compliant frameworks. Germany leads with hospital digitization under the DiGA framework, while France and the UK are expanding agentic systems in diagnostics and hospital management.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Agentive AI In Healthcare Market Report:

NVIDIA

Oracle

Microsoft

Thoughtful Automation

Hippocratic AI

Cognigy

Amelia US

Beam AI

Momentum

Notable

Springs

Google Health

IBM Watson Health

AWS Health AI

Infermedica

Tempus

PathAI

Viz.ai

Aidoc

Corti

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Microsoft introduced MAI‑DxO, an advanced multi-agent AI system that achieved 85.5% accuracy in diagnosing complex cases using New England Journal of Medicine datasets, over four times more accurate than human physicians (20%) while reducing diagnostic costs by around 20%.

, Microsoft introduced MAI‑DxO, an advanced multi-agent AI system that achieved 85.5% accuracy in diagnosing complex cases using New England Journal of Medicine datasets, over four times more accurate than human physicians (20%) while reducing diagnostic costs by around 20%. In June 2025, IQVIA rolled out agentic AI solutions built on NVIDIA tech to streamline clinical trial workflows, literature reviews, patient recruitment, and data review, marking a significant step toward orchestrated agent systems in life sciences and enhancing trial efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

R&D Investment and Funding Metrics – helps you understand the scale of venture capital and private equity activity driving AI innovation in healthcare, along with the role of public-private collaborations and strategic grants in accelerating technology development.

– helps you understand the scale of venture capital and private equity activity driving AI innovation in healthcare, along with the role of public-private collaborations and strategic grants in accelerating technology development. Technology Adoption & Integration Insights – helps you track the deployment of AI and predictive analytics across healthcare systems and assess the integration of cloud infrastructure, EHR platforms, and interoperability frameworks supporting agentive AI solutions.

– helps you track the deployment of AI and predictive analytics across healthcare systems and assess the integration of cloud infrastructure, EHR platforms, and interoperability frameworks supporting agentive AI solutions. Clinical Trial & Real-World Evidence Analysis – helps you identify trends in AI-powered clinical trials across therapeutic areas and understand operational barriers in real-world deployment, ensuring transparency and scalability of outcomes.

– helps you identify trends in AI-powered clinical trials across therapeutic areas and understand operational barriers in real-world deployment, ensuring transparency and scalability of outcomes. Cost-Effectiveness & Reimbursement Evaluation – helps you assess health technology assessment (HTA) parameters and evolving reimbursement coverage, providing insights into economic viability and payer acceptance of AI-driven healthcare tools.

– helps you assess health technology assessment (HTA) parameters and evolving reimbursement coverage, providing insights into economic viability and payer acceptance of AI-driven healthcare tools. Competitive & Strategic Landscape – helps you gauge the positioning of key players through analysis of partnerships, AI model innovations, and commercialization strategies shaping the future of intelligent healthcare delivery.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 538.56 million Market Size by 2032 USD 10857.16 million CAGR CAGR of 45.58% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

