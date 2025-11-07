Wrap and LETAC Lead Policy Development for Human Centered Non-Lethal Integration of Humanoid Robotics in Public Safety

MIAMI, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), a global leader in non-lethal response and public-safety technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with the Law Enforcement Training and Advisory Council (“LETAC”) to address public concerns following the recent launch of consumer and public safety targeted humanoid robotic systems.

Wrap is proactively developing human centered non-lethal response and policy frameworks with the aim to protect the public as future autonomous systems rapidly evolve. With a blueprint and program designed to maintain human ethical control, Wrap intends to draw clearly defined parameters for accountability, restraint, and transparency.

Defining the Ethical Standard for Future Autonomy

There are no reported humanoid robots currently deployed in public safety, but we believe their eventual introduction is inevitable. Wrap and LETAC are taking a forward-looking position by developing frameworks that may prepare public safety agencies for this transition by defining how autonomous and robotic systems could coexist safely and responsibly with human officers.

These frameworks seek to address the full spectrum of operational, moral, and procedural requirements we maintain are necessary for effective machine-to-man collaboration by ensuring that emerging technologies reinforce the human values at the core of policing rather than replace them. The policies emphasize human judgment as the ultimate authority which aims to integrate non-lethal doctrine into all machine behavior and response parameters.

From Non-Lethal Tools to Human Centered Ethical Systems

Building upon its leadership in non-lethal innovation—including the BolaWrap® 150 hands-on device, Wrap Reality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera and DEMS, and WrapTactics™ training platform—Wrap is now extending its focus from tools to systems and the policy that guides them.

The collaboration with LETAC helps to support a foundational policy for:

• Ethical use-of-force thresholds across autonomous and robotic systems

• Man-in-the-loop oversight ensuring human decision-making remains central

• Data integrity and transparency to maintain public trust and accountability

• Non-lethal intervention standards that prioritize life preservation and proportionality

We believe this new effort establishes the first known comprehensive model for responsible robotic policy in public safety, bridging operational readiness with the ethical principles that define legitimate law enforcement.

Establishing Global Thought Leadership in Human Centered Non-Lethal Policy

By addressing the moral and operational implications of humanoid robotics now, Wrap and LETAC aim to position themselves as the global leaders in defining ethical autonomy for public safety. The initiative reflects Wrap’s broader commitment to a future where advanced technology strengthens, rather than replaces, human compassion, discretion, and control.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.



Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

