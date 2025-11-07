Dental Tourism Market to Sustain USD 62.65 Billion at 22.04% CAGR by 2034, Fueled by Rising Demand for Affordable Dental Care Abroad

Ottawa, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental tourism market size was valued at USD 8.55 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 62.65 billion by 2034, rising at a 22.04% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the high cost of dental care in developed nations, increased awareness of affordable options abroad, and the appeal of combining medical treatment with tourism.

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific dominated the global dental tourism market in 2024.

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By service type, the dental implants segment dominated the market in 2024.

By service type, the dental cosmetics segment is estimated to grow significantly at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By provider type, the dental clinics segment dominated the dental tourism market in 2024 and is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Market Overview & Potential

A dental treatment taken outside the residential healthcare delivery system on vacation is known as dental tourism which is a subcategory of medical tourism. An act for the purpose of procuring dental treatment and travelling to a different country is the definition of dental tourism as per the American Dental Association (2008). A wide range of procedures, from root canals to dental implants, is provided to the dental tourists. Furthermore, fast recovery, even after the invasive procedures, attracts patients. Thus, along with these reasons, the patients can enjoy the vacation and receive the treatment at affordable prices compared to the treatment at residential hospitals.

Key Metrics and Overview

Market Size in 2024 USD 8.55 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 62.65 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 22.04 % Market Segmentation By Service, By Providers, By Region Top Key Players Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Fortis Healthcare, Franco-Vietnamese Hospital, Clove Dental, Oris Dental Centre, Medlife Group, Raffles Medical Group, Dubai Dental Hospital, Imperial Dental Specialist Center, Liberty Dental Clinic, ARC Dental Clinic, Thantakit International Dental Center

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Dental Tourism Market?

The main drivers of the dental tourism market are the high costs of dental procedures in developed countries, the rising prevalence of oral diseases, and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Other key factors include the availability of advanced technology, skilled professionals, and the appeal of combining dental care with leisure travel for significant cost savings. The high global prevalence of oral diseases, such as dental caries and gum disease, is a major factor, especially for individuals seeking affordable or timely treatment, contributing to the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Dental Tourism Market?

Cost savings: High dental treatment costs in developed countries are a primary driver, as travellers seek cheaper alternatives even after accounting for travel and accommodation expenses. Limited dental insurance coverage in some regions further encourages this behaviour.

High dental treatment costs in developed countries are a primary driver, as travellers seek cheaper alternatives even after accounting for travel and accommodation expenses. Limited dental insurance coverage in some regions further encourages this behaviour. Cosmetic and implant dentistry: Dental implants and cosmetic procedures are the fastest-growing service segments due to factors like increased disposable income and a rising awareness of aesthetic treatments.

Dental implants and cosmetic procedures are the fastest-growing service segments due to factors like increased disposable income and a rising awareness of aesthetic treatments. Technological advancements: The availability of advanced dental technology in popular tourist destinations is a key attraction for international patients.

The in popular tourist destinations is a key attraction for international patients. Geographic shifts: The Asia Pacific region, particularly countries like Thailand and India, leads the market due to a combination of advanced infrastructure, skilled professionals, and lower costs. Mexico and Hungary are also prominent destinations, especially for travellers from the United States.

The Asia Pacific region, particularly countries like Thailand and India, leads the market due to a combination of advanced infrastructure, skilled professionals, and lower costs. Mexico and Hungary are also prominent destinations, especially for travellers from the United States. Digital integration: The growth of online platforms for research, reviews, and booking services is facilitating easier access and planning for dental tourism.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Dental Tourism Market?

The main challenges in the dental tourism market include varying quality of care, language and cultural barriers leading to miscommunication, and the difficulty of post-treatment follow-up. Other issues involve regulatory differences, inconsistent standards, and the high cost of travel and accommodation expenses. Additionally, external factors like pandemic-related travel restrictions can severely impact market growth.

Regional Analysis

How Did Asia Pacific Dominate the Dental Tourism Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is a leading region in the dental tourism market, driven by affordable treatment costs, skilled dentists, and modern infrastructure. Thailand, India, and the Philippines are popular hubs offering cosmetic and restorative dental procedures to travellers from the U.S., Europe, and Australia. Government initiatives promoting medical tourism further accelerate regional growth.

What Made Europe Significantly Grow in The Dental Tourism Market In 2024?

Europe’s dental tourism market is anchored by Hungary, Poland, and Spain, known for high-quality yet economical dental care. The region benefits from proximity to Western European patients seeking lower-cost treatments. Advanced dental technologies, stringent quality standards, and a reputation for skilled practitioners strengthen Europe’s role in cross-border dental services.

Segmental Insights

By service type,

The dental implants segment dominated the market in 2024. The dental implants segment represents a major share of the dental tourism market due to rising demand for cost-effective implant procedures abroad. Countries such as Thailand, Hungary, and India attract international patients with high-quality implantology services at significantly lower costs. Advanced technologies and globally trained dentists further enhance the appeal of cross-border dental implant treatments.

The dental cosmetics segment is estimated to grow significantly at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Cosmetic dental procedures, including veneers, teeth whitening, and aligners, are increasingly popular among dental tourists. The segment is driven by growing aesthetic awareness, affordable treatment packages, and short recovery times. Destinations like Turkey, Mexico, and the Philippines are leading providers, offering modern clinics equipped with digital imaging and smile design technologies for superior results.

By provider type,

The dental clinics segment dominated the dental tourism market in 2024 and is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Dental clinics dominate the dental tourism market as they serve as primary service providers for international patients. These clinics often form partnerships with travel agencies and medical tourism facilitators to offer bundled packages. Equipped with advanced facilities, multilingual staff, and accreditation from global bodies, they ensure quality care and seamless treatment experiences for foreign visitors.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, smile restoration is being redefined by a leader in transformative dental implants, that is, REVA Dental Implant Centre. By using a full arch implant, it offers people with loose dentures, painful dental issues, or falling teeth with new beginning, and the one leading it is REVA. Various centres in Colorado, Utah, and Arizona, along with new locations, are setting new standards in speed, patient experience, and precision for the company.

In April 2025, a grand opening of the latest state-of-the-art branch at Forest Lane in North Dallas was announced by Thrive Dental & Orthodontics. The commitment to offer top-notch dental care to the patients throughout the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex was represented by this expansion.

Dental Tourism Market Key Players List

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Fortis Healthcare

Franco-Vietnamese Hospital

Clove Dental

Oris Dental Centre

Medlife Group

Raffles Medical Group

Dubai Dental Hospital

Imperial Dental Specialist Centre

Liberty Dental Clinic

ARC Dental Clinic

Thantakit International Dental Centre

Segments Covered in The Report

By Service

Dental Implants

Orthodontics

Dental Cosmetics

Others

By Providers

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





