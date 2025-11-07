Just Published! A New Book that Promises Inspiration to Transform Lives with Love and Kindness: Kennedy's Inspiring Story

Charleston, SC, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Kennedy Khalili and Palmetto Publishing proudly announce the release of the former's debut children's book, inspired by a true story from their life!

In I am hopeful because I choose love, readers are introduced to Kennedy, a compassionate young girl who witnesses her friend being rejected by a group of kids. Instead of remaining a bystander, Kennedy takes action, reaching out with warmth and understanding. She shows her friend that love can heal emotional wounds and foster connections. Through her small yet impactful gestures, Kennedy learns that kindness is a powerful tool capable of changing lives. This heartwarming story emphasizes the importance of empathy and the difference one person can make in another's life.



As Kennedy navigates her feelings and the challenges of friendship, she discovers that love is not just a feeling but a conscious choice we can all make. Kennedy Khalili structured the narrative to encourage readers to embrace kindness and be a light in someone else's life, reminding us that every act of love counts. The touching tale serves as an inspiration for everyone to uplift those around them and foster a sense of belonging and acceptance. By choosing love, we can create a ripple effect of positivity in our communities.



Kennedy's journey invites readers to reflect on their own actions and consider how they can spread love and kindness in their daily lives. I am hopeful because I choose love is not just a story; it is a call to action for individuals to recognize the transformative power of compassion. Join Kennedy in her mission to make a difference and be inspired to create a brighter world through love and kindness.



I am hopeful because I choose love is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Facebook: Rahil Khalili.



Instagram: @Rahil Khalili.

Email: kennedyauthorteam@gmail.com

About the Author: Kennedy Sogand Khalili was born in Norman, Oklahoma, on July 26, 2016. Currently in third grade, she is raised by her parents, Rahil and Farzad Khalili. Kennedy's talent emerged early; at just 6 years old, she won the PTA National Award of Excellence in literature, competing against over 300,000 entries. At age 7, she secured first place again in a local PTA reflection competition for writing her book, I am hopeful because I choose love. Kennedy loves reading and enjoys spending time with her friends and her dog, Benji. She inspires others with her creativity and passion.

Available for interviews: Author, Kennedy Khalili

Attachment