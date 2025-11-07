Food Lion Increases Donation to $1.6 Million, Names 32 Food Banks to Receive Emergency Grants

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion remains committed to caring for the towns and cities it serves by ensuring easy access to fresh, quality food at affordable prices. As more families turn to local food banks for support, the omnichannel grocery retailer is stepping up to meet an increased need for food assistance. Food Lion has increased its donation to $1.6 million to nourish families and bring hope to communities across its 10-state operating area.

As previously announced, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation committed to $1 million in emergency grants to food bank partners and launched an in-store donation campaign from Nov. 1–4 at all Food Lion locations. During the four-day activation, customers contributed nearly $300,000 in register donations. Food Lion is matching those donations dollar for dollar, bringing the total amount of relief aid to $1.6 million, which will be distributed to 32 food bank partners through Nourishing our Neighbors grants and gift cards.

“As more families face difficult choices, we recognize the growing need in the towns and cities we serve and our responsibility to nourish our neighbors,” said Greg Finchum, President, Food Lion. “We are committed to doing our part to ensure those in need have access to fresh food at affordable prices and our food bank partners have the resources that build stronger, healthier communities. We’re proud to be a trusted partner our communities can count on.”

The Foundation identified 32 food banks to receive Nourishing our Neighbors emergency grants, helping them accommodate an increase in visitors, keep shelves stocked, extend hours of operation and ensure families have access to the nourishment they need during a critical time.

The 32 food bank partners receiving grants are listed below.

Food Bank Partner Location Food Bank of Delaware Milford, Del. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Inc. Savannah, Ga. Atlanta Community Food Bank Atlanta, Ga. Food Bank of Northeast Georgia Athens, Ga. Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Macon, Ga. Second Harvest of South Georgia, Inc. Valdosta, Ga. Feeding the Valley Food Bank Columbus, Ga. Golden Harvest Food Bank Augusta, Ga. Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland Elizabethtown, Ky. Maryland Food Bank Baltimore, Md. Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina Raleigh, N.C. Food Bank of the Albemarle Elizabeth City, N.C. MANNA FoodBank Asheville, N.C. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Winston-Salem, N.C. Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina Fayetteville, N.C. Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Charlotte, N.C. Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Harrisburg, Pa. Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Duquesne, Pa. Harvest Hope Food Bank Columbia, S.C. Lowcountry Food Bank Charleston, S.C. Chattanooga Area Food Bank Chattanooga, Tenn. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Maryville, Tenn. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Nashville, Tenn. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Kingsport, Tenn. Capital Area Food Bank Lorton, Va. Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Verona, Va. Feeding Southwest Virginia Salem, Va. FeedMore Richmond, Va. Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore Norfolk, Va. Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Fredericksburg, Va. Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Hampton, Va. Mountaineer Food Bank Gassaway, W.Va.



About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided nearly $23 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.

