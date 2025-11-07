DRiV Announces New Products at AAPEX 2025

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV, a global leader in the automotive aftermarket, announced new products from Fel-Pro® and Rancho® at AAPEX 2025. These launches highlight DRiV’s commitment to engineering excellence and delivering practical solutions for technicians and truck enthusiasts alike.

Fel-Pro®: Simplifying Repairs and Meeting Technician Needs

Fel-Pro® introduced several 2026 product launches focused on improving installation efficiency and long-term reliability:

Oil Filter and Cap Replacement Kit: Combines the filter, cap, and O-ring for an exact fit that prevents leaks and simplifies installation, allowing technicians to complete repairs efficiently without additional modifications.

Gasket Series with SpeedFit™ Technology: A complete replacement for factory-sealed RTV applications, eliminating curing time and ensuring faster, trouble-free repairs. Covers more than 23 million vehicles in operation (VIO), with additional part numbers planned for 2026. Valve Cover Assembly: Ready-to-install solution with a precision-molded cover, premium PermaDry® gasket, and all necessary hardware. Versions with integrated PCV systems are fully engineered and tested to meet OE standards, helping technicians reduce leaks and complete repairs quickly.



Rancho®: Expanding Off-Road Capability

Engineered for control and comfort across diverse terrains, Rancho® continues to deliver durable off-road suspension solutions, available early 2026:

RS9000 ® XL Shock Absorbers: Extreme temperature resilience, dual-component 2K paint finish, nine levels of damping adjustability, and nitrogen gas pressurization to reduce fade and extend shock life.

XL Shock Absorbers: Extreme temperature resilience, dual-component 2K paint finish, nine levels of damping adjustability, and nitrogen gas pressurization to reduce fade and extend shock life. Tailgate Protectors: Rugged 1680D abrasion-resistant outer shell, soft flannelette lining to protect the tailgate’s finish, and hook-and-loop cradle closures to secure cargo.

“These new Fel-Pro® and Rancho® products reflect DRiV’s dedication to quality, performance, and reliability—helping technicians and drivers achieve lasting results in real-world conditions,” said Joseph Saoud, Vice President and GM, U.S. & Canada, DRiV

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel™, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

