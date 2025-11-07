BTCC November 2025 Product Update: Exchange Introduces Futures Pro Copy Trading

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, announced its November 2025 product update, introducing an enhancement to its trading platform: Futures Pro Copy Trading. This new feature expands BTCC's suite of products designed to help users access professional trading strategies.

Futures Pro Copy Trading: Smart Copy Trading Mode

BTCC is expanding its Futures Pro platform with the addition of Smart Copy Trading Mode, launching November 6. Since launching its beta version, Futures Pro has seen strong user adoption, with trading volumes growing from $6.6 billion in Q2 2025 to $18.7 billion in Q3 2025.

The new Smart Copy Trading Mode automatically replicates the strategies of lead traders without requiring manual configuration. The system mirrors positions proportionally based on the lead trader's portfolio allocation. For instance, if a lead trader allocates 10% of their portfolio to a position with 5x leverage, copy traders’ trades are automatically scaled to the same 10% ratio with matching leverage.

Key features:

One-Tap Setup : Users simply input their margin amount to begin copy trading instantly, with no complex configuration required.

: Users simply input their margin amount to begin copy trading instantly, with no complex configuration required. Smart Allocation : The system automatically places orders proportionally based on the lead trader's position size with matched leverage and margin modes.

: The system automatically places orders proportionally based on the lead trader's position size with matched leverage and margin modes. Three-Layer Protection: First, users' own trades and their copy trades are separated; second, margin ratios are calculated independently for each copy account; and third, funds allocated per lead trader are segregated to prevent over-leverage risks.





"We launched copy trading for Futures Pro based on direct feedback from our community," said Marcus Chen, Product Manager at BTCC. "Smart Copy Trading makes professional strategies accessible to everyone. As we continue to expand our product offerings, we're focused on empowering users with tools that simplify complexity and maximize opportunities."

Users can learn more about Futures Pro Copy Trading on the BTCC platform.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com