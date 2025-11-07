FED Fitness Launches Early Black Friday Sale with Up to $425 Off Must-Have Gear

HONG KONG, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Black Friday season fast approaching, FED Fitness isn’t waiting for the crowd—it’s setting the pace. The brand’s Early Bird Black Friday Sale is officially live, giving fitness lovers a head start on some of the year’s best home gym deals. From now through November 13, shoppers can enjoy exclusive savings of 25% on top-rated workout gear and 28% off on bundles deals—plus bonus rewards that make this offer hard to pass up.





Whether you're outfitting your first home gym or upgrading for a more complete setup, this is the perfect time to act. FED Fitness has become a go-to brand for high-quality, versatile, and space-friendly fitness equipment. This limited-time event not only makes premium gear more accessible—it makes starting or staying consistent with home workouts easier than ever.

Smart Gear for Stronger Routines: Up to 28% OFF on High-Performance Home Equipment (Including the Most Popular Home Gym Bundle)

At the heart of this Early Bird promotion is FED Fitness’ bundle deals , featuring a best-in-class combination that has quickly become a favorite among home fitness fans: the FED Fitness Feierdun Quick Adjustable Dumbbell 52.5lb and FED Fitness Flybird Owl Foldable Adjustable Bench. Together, they create a compact, versatile strength station perfect for home use. With rapid weight changes and multiple incline settings, this setup adapts to beginners and experienced lifters alike—empowering users to progress at their own pace, without needing a full rack of gym gear.





For those focused on cardio, the sale features two dynamic options:

The FED Fitness Yosuda Glide Elliptical Machine blends low-impact motion with high-efficiency fat burn, thanks to its extra-long stride, whisper-quiet drive, and built-in heart rate tracking. Designed to accommodate users of different heights and fitness levels, it’s ideal for households with multiple users.

The FED Fitness Yosuda Magnetic Plus Exercise Bike delivers studio-quality cycling with smart app connectivity, precision resistance control, and an ergonomic fit that supports longer, more effective rides. It’s built for both beginners starting their fitness journey and experienced riders pushing their endurance.

But the value doesn’t end with the bundle. FED Fitness is offering discounts on 18 exclusive products, only available through its official website—each one built to solve real workout challenges and elevate your fitness experience at home.

Take the FED Fitness Yosuda Glide Elliptical Machine , for example - now available for just $749.99 (originally $999.99), giving you a $250 savings on one of our top-performing cardio machines. It’s engineered for maximum fat burn in less time, with a 15lb flywheel, precision-controlled resistance, and a whisper-quiet design that fits seamlessly into any home routine. Whether you're just starting out or training consistently, its extra-long adjustable stride and multi-mode functions make it a great fit for every member of the family.





Or consider the FED Fitness Yosuda Magnetic Plus Exercise Bike , which combines powerful resistance with smart connectivity. With real-time performance tracking and compatibility with top fitness apps, it helps you stay motivated, monitor your progress, and personalize your ride—all while delivering a smooth, stable experience that’s built to last.





These high-demand products aren’t just marked down—they’re positioned to lead the at-home fitness trend that continues to dominate the market. For families seeking convenience, quality, and full-body workout options, #FED Fitness is the one-stop shop that delivers.

Don’t Miss Out: Daily Prizes, Big Discounts, and a Countdown That’s On

This isn’t just a sale—it’s your chance to turn every visit into a win. New users can instantly participate in FED Fitness’ interactive Spin-to-Win game, with a 100% guaranteed prize—ranging from up to 50% off to a chance at a $200 order for free.

Already a FED Fitness customer? You’re still in the game. By sharing the event on social media or inviting a friend, existing users can unlock one spin per day, making it easy to stay in the running for major rewards.

You can enjoy an exclusive Early Bird Sale through November 13, and keep the excitement going with the Spin-to-Win rewards event, live until December 3.

Why This Moment Matters

Home fitness is no longer a backup plan—it’s a way of life. As more people seek smarter, space-efficient ways to stay active, FED Fitness stands out not just for its products, but for what it represents: accessibility, performance, and the belief that everyone deserves to train well—at home.

Ready to invest in your health on your terms?

Explore all 18 limited-time deals and spin to win: FED Fitness Black Friday Event Page

About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness solutions. As the No.1 best-selling brand in the home fitness gear category, it serves millions of households with products designed for cardio, strength, and low-impact recovery. With top-rated equipment from series like YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, BCAN and SPORTSROYALS, FED Fitness is committed to helping families build sustainably.

