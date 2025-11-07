SalMar - Release of employee restricted share units in SalMar ASA ("the Company")

1. Participants in the Company's RSU program have on November 7th, 2025, settled a total number of 155,799 RSUs. Following the release, 155,799 shares will be transferred from the Company's holding of own shares. Subsequent to the transaction the Company holds 58,755 own shares.

2. Restricted share units released by primary insiders November 7th, 2025:

- Arthur Wisniewski has received 1,985 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has received 1,653 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has received 4,937 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has received 1,234 shares in the Company

- Roger Bekken has received 3,418 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has received 2,071 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has received 2,379 shares in the Company

- Ingvild Kindlihagen has received 566 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has received 2,759 shares in the Company

3. Sale of shares

On November 7th, 2025, the primary insiders mentioned below ordered a third party to immediately sell a portion of their received shares in order to cover the tax liability.

The sales price obtained by the third party by selling the shares in the market was NOK 573.004 per share.

- Arthur Wisniewski has sold 958 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has sold 798 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has sold 2,579 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has sold 509 shares in the Company

- Roger Bekken has sold 1,752 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has sold 937 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has sold 1,148 shares in the Company

- Ingvild Kindlihagen has sold 268 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has sold 1,331 shares in the Company

4. New holding

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Frode Arntsen holds 4 430 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 14 882 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Roger Bekken* holds 3 152 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 29 589 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Eva Haugen holds 1 523 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 1 739 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Håkon Husby holds 1 141 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 2 915 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Runar Sivertsen holds 2 083 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 7 093 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ulrik Steinvik** holds 2 546 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 123 283 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Simon Søbstad holds 2 336 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 2 968 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Arthur Wisniewski holds 1 830 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 4 803 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ingvild Kindlihagen holds 528 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 574 shares in the Company.

* Owns 29 589 shares directly and indirectly through related parties.

** Owns 123 283 shares directly and indirectly through personal related parties. Also owns 100 per cent of the shares in Nordpilan AS. Nordpilan AS owns 0.17 per cent of the shares in Kverva AS, which in turn through Kverva Industrier AS owns 44,3 per cent of the shares in SalMar ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: + 47 936 30 449

E-mail: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

