WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 42 of America’s steady climb into the Golden Age under the leadership of President Trump. Much happened in this important week and despite the Senate being unable to pass the bill put before them, the Clean Continuing Resolution (CR) H.R. 5371, America has been moving forward and upward at rapid Trump Presidency pace, and ThinkCareBelieve’s article has a bird’s eye view of it. In this week, President Trump met with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban. Prime Minister Orban made it clear that they were not looking for handouts from President Trump, just that Hungary wants and needs the Golden Age. He said that he has plans he would like to discuss with President Trump regarding immigration, help with getting oil through their main pipeline, and because they border Ukraine, how they can facilitate Peace between Russia and Ukraine. But that wasn't the only Heads of State meeting President Trump took this week, he also met with the leaders of five Central Asian nations—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan- the C5. There was exciting news that Kazakhstan was officially joining the Abraham Accords, which will normalize its ties to Israel. The C5 leaders said that President Trump was sent from Heaven to bring common sense, and wise and bold policies that should be implemented worldwide. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan told President Trump: “In Uzbekistan, we call you the President of the World!” They are working on coordinating with a Council on Trade for opportunities in rare Earth minerals and metals that are crucial to technology and defense.

President Trump was interviewed by Norah O’Donnell on 60 Minutes and that interview aired this week. The interview covered U.S.-China relations, Venezuela, Israel, the government shutdown, immigration raids, and more. President Trump handled it expertly and ThinkCareBelieve’s article has the 90-minute extended version. This week POTUS made an announcement about healthcare affordability with Eli Lily and Novo Nordisk lowering prices on popular weight loss drugs, with President Trump telling the press that many more drugs and drug companies will be on the discounted Trump Rx plan which builds on "most favored nation pricing." The CDC announced that it is looking into SSRIs and mass violence, and HHS Secretary Kennedy announced that they will soon announce new dietary guidelines.

The article has the ensuing discussion about the Supreme Court case, Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump. Oral arguments began this week as the case is a major Supreme Court challenge to President Trump's authority to impose sweeping global tariffs on imports from nearly all countries. President Trump says that this is one of the most important cases for America. A decision is expected in a few months. President Trump said that if the Supreme Court strikes down his tariffs, the U.S. will have to pay back trillions. But, he has a “Plan B” if Supreme Court rules against his tariffs.

The article shows that the China Trade Deal is being fleshed out with great credit to President Trump for his friendship with President Xi of China for making it possible. They also made progress on talk of de-nuclearization this week. President Trump vows to stand with Christians who are being persecuted in Nigeria and elsewhere. "We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian Population around the World!” U.S. Central Command now leads a 40-nation joint initiative planning and working together to bring commercial goods and aid for Peace and stabilization in Gaza. President Trump had extensive trade talks with Switzerland this week. They will continue talking to work on a deal together.

ThinkCareBelieve’s article has the attack from the Press this week attributing Democrat election wins to Americans being concerned about affordability of basic living requirements like groceries, gas and others. Other Reporters cited that President Trump was handed a terrible economy by former President Biden after President Trump had a 1.4% inflation rate at the end of his first term and that the strong economy is undeniable. In just The stock market has been very strong with the S&P soaring higher, rising almost 20% since President Trump took office. It seems that people want to blame President Trump for anything, but Walmart came out with their yearly cost for a Thanksgiving dinner and this year's Thanksgiving dinner costs 25% less than last year's per Walmart. Any way you look at it, President Trump's trade deals are completely unprecedented and will benefit America's Golden Age for Ages to come.

The article shows that even though Democrat lawmakers are attempting to put the blame of the government shutdown in President Trump's hands, the truth is that Congress has already approved a Clean CR Bill that will end the shutdown, fully fund SNAP and WIC, end the FAA chaos, protect veteran's care, and give everyone a chance to work out a bipartisan resolution for new healthcare reform. President Trump this week consistently called for an end to the Filibuster and to get the government back up and running again, for the sake of Americans who are being harmed by the shutdown. Senator John Fetterman has a message for his own party, telling them to end the shutdown and get the government back and running again. Using the American people as leverage to get what you want is wrong, and per our Constitution, it is the American people who really have the power. Americans are not helpless and our Constitution empowers us with a voice in our government.

ThinkCareBelieve’s article shows that more evidence was released to the public this week in the Comey Case as the contents of the "Five Burn Bags" of documents found in FBI closets by FBI Director Kash Patel was filed. These were classified and potentially incriminating records dating back to 2016 with evidence from the Mar-A-Lago search, the Crossfire-Hurricane Investigation, the John Durham probe, original CIA referrals to Comey, and evidence that Government Record evidence was concealed, removed, attempted to be mutilated. Also this week, a Federal Grand Jury is in the process of issuing 30 subpoenas tied to the false claims of the Russia-Collusion Hoax (Russiagate.) Federal Grand Jury Subpoenas were reportedly just sent to Brennan, Strzok, and Page in the Russiagate Probe.

In the article, Border Czar Tom Homan reports that ICE will be bringing on 10,000 new agents in January to find and arrest the millions of illegal aliens that entered into the United States illegally through President Biden's open border. Homeland Security has received more than 200,000 applications from Americans to join ICE Law Enforcement. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says that Internal Revenue Agents will now be detailed to the Department of Homeland Security. These agents have been authorized under Title 8 of the U.S. Code to hunt down and apprehend criminal illegal aliens for civil violations of immigration law. Joint Task Force Operations are working hard to locate the missing children and dismantle trafficking rings and networks. This highly coordinated effort is producing results. According to the Department of State, the days of facilitating illegal immigration are over.

The article covers the Cleanup of American cities making marked success as President Trump spoke about the problem of domestic terrorism of paid professional agitators and anarchists funded by names like George Soros and Reed Hoffman. SecWar Pete Hegseth disclosed the lethal kinetic strikes of more narco-terrorist speed boats attempting to bring more fentanyl and drugs to poison our citizens.

First Lady Melania Trump accepted the Patriot of the Year Award with an inspiring speech about America ingenuity and creativity. The speech received a standing ovation and focused on themes of innovation, resilience, and child protection, tying into her ongoing work. "But true patriotism isn’t just about big ideas; it’s about embracing differing perspectives—even opposing ones. Let’s not fear debate; let’s fuel it. Let’s embrace the spirit of ambition. Let’s celebrate everyone who dares to think differently, for it is these courageous Americans who are the heartbeat of our civilization. To all the heroes in this room—veterans, first responders, everyday warriors—you embody that spirit. And to the innovators watching at home: Keep pushing boundaries. Keep defying the odds. Because in America, the only limit is the one you accept." This was a beautiful way to mark Week 42 with important upward strides.

