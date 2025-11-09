Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Over $18 Million Raised Ahead of Sepolia V1 Launch in Q4 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to establish itself as one of the top crypto projects to watch of 2025, advancing steadily toward its next major milestone, the V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The team recently confirmed that total funds raised have surpassed $18 million, signaling growing confidence in the project’s long-term DeFi strategy.





This milestone comes as Mutuum Finance progresses through Phase 2 of its roadmap, focused on technical development, risk management tools, and smart contract infrastructure. With growing participation and consistent updates from the development team, the project is positioning itself among the most active new crypto initiatives in decentralized finance.

Structured Presale Model Draws Strong Participation

Since its launch in early 2025, Mutuum Finance’s presale has demonstrated continuous growth and strong engagement. The project’s token, MUTM, started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% increase for early participants.

The presale structure follows a fixed-price and fixed-allocation model, where each stage must sell out before the price moves higher. This approach has created both clarity and urgency among participants, giving them transparency over pricing while rewarding early entry.

Phase 6 is now more than 85% allocated, highlighting strong demand even as the token nears its next stage. From the total 4 billion MUTM token supply, 45.5% (about 1.82 billion tokens) has been reserved for presale, ensuring wide distribution and healthy community involvement before exchange listings.

So far, over 790 million tokens have already been sold, and the project has onboarded more than 17,750 holders. This consistent participation shows how Mutuum Finance has become one of the most closely watched DeFi crypto presales of the year.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed for transparency, efficiency, and long-term sustainability. The platform will allow users to lend digital assets and earn passive income or borrow against collateral through automated smart contracts.

At the heart of the system lies the mtToken, an interest-bearing receipt token users receive when they deposit assets. These mtTokens accrue yield as borrowers utilize liquidity from the pool, allowing lenders to earn income passively while maintaining full control of their funds.

Mutuum Finance also implements a buy-and-distribute model, a key part of its ecosystem. A portion of platform fees is used to buy MUTM tokens on the open market, and those tokens are redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This approach strengthens long-term token demand while rewarding active contributors.

By combining practical yield mechanics with sustainable tokenomics, Mutuum Finance aims to build a lending platform that can thrive across both bullish and bearish market conditions.





A Growing Ecosystem of Active Participants

Mutuum Finance has built one of the most active communities in decentralized finance, thanks to its transparent structure and consistent updates. The project’s 24-hour leaderboard rewards top daily contributors with $500 worth of MUTM tokens, adding an interactive layer to the presale process.

This daily system not only encourages ongoing participation but also creates visibility and engagement among investors. Combined with whale entries and repeat contributions, it demonstrates strong, organic growth and interest from participants of all sizes.

MUTM can now also be purchased directly by card, removing common barriers to entry and expanding accessibility to a global audience. This flexibility has further accelerated participation in the final presale phases.

Approaching the V1 Testnet Launch

The next major step for Mutuum Finance is the V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet , scheduled for Q4 2025. This milestone will introduce the project’s core components to the public for the first time, allowing users to test and interact with the platform’s decentralized lending system.

The upcoming V1 release will introduce several key components that form the foundation of Mutuum Finance’s lending and borrowing ecosystem. It will feature Liquidity Pools where lenders and borrowers interact, mtTokens for depositors to track and earn yield on their assets, and Debt Tokens that represent active borrowing positions. A Liquidator Bot will also be included to maintain system stability and ensure smooth operation across all transactions.



At launch, the platform will support ETH and USDT as its initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateralization. These assets were selected for their deep liquidity and reliability, creating a strong foundation for safe and efficient market testing.

The testnet would also mark the introduction of Mutuum Finance’s oracle framework, which will likely utilize Chainlink price feeds to ensure accurate and real-time asset valuations. This system is critical for maintaining fair collateral ratios and preventing liquidation errors during lending operations.

A Milestone Year for DeFi Growth

Mutuum Finance’s steady expansion through roadmap milestones and its near $20 million presale total mark one of the strongest performances in the 2025 DeFi crypto sector. The combination of product-focused development, transparent fundraising, and consistent engagement has helped the project stand out in a crowded field.

As Phase 6 nears completion, investor interest remains high, driven by clear progress and well-structured token economics. The upcoming V1 launch will represent a defining moment, a transition from concept to real testing, setting Mutuum Finance apart as one of the top cryptos to watch entering 2026.

If the team maintains this level of execution, Mutuum Finance may become one of the few new cryptocurrencies capable of bridging early presale success with functional on-chain utility, a combination that defines long-term sustainability in decentralized finance.

