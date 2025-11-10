Formation of a joint venture for the development of residential buildings in Krulli Quarter in Tallinn

On 10 November 2025 OÜ Merko Kodud, a member of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Krulli Kvartal established a 50:50 joint venture, Krulli Kodud OÜ, with the purpose to jointly develop the residential buildings of the Krulli Quarter in Northern Tallinn.

The partnership will commence with the construction of three apartment buildings located on the Volta street side of the Krulli development area. The planned buildings comprise a total of 23 apartments. The application process for building permits has begun and the completion of the first buildings is scheduled for 2027.

The total area of the Krulli Quarter is 10 hectares, with a planned above-ground construction volume exceeding 100,000 square metres. Over the next ten years, nearly 20 buildings will be built or reconstructed, providing more than 600 homes and 3,000 workplaces.

The apartment layouts of the first residential buildings in the Krulli Quarter can be acquainted with and interest registered on the website krullikodud.ee.

OÜ Merko Kodud ( merko.ee/kodud ) is Estonia's best-known and most trusted residential real estate developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

AS Krulli Kvartal (krulli.co) owns the real estate of a former metal and mechanical engineering company in Northern Tallinn and is developing the territory into a city of the future, creating a unique combination of living, working, and human-friendly urban space.

Additional information: CEO of OÜ Merko Kodud, Mr. Indrek Tarto, phone: +372 680 5105.

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

