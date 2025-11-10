Wenlay Launches Major Tech Recruitment Drive to Build “Low-Fee, High-Throughput” L2 Platform

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To accelerate the development of its Layer 2 scaling platform based on the EIP-4844 protocol, Wenlay has announced plans to expand its technical team over the next three months, recruiting 50 senior blockchain engineers, developers, and cybersecurity experts. This hiring initiative is a key step in achieving the technical goals of “low fees and high throughput” at Wenlay, enabling platform users to experience significant cost optimization and performance improvements in the coming months.





As the blockchain industry demand for scalability and cost efficiency continues to grow, the large-scale recruitment by Wenlay is seen as an important milestone in its technology roadmap. The newly joined engineers will focus primarily on deep development around the “Blob” data channels introduced by EIP-4844, which can dramatically reduce data publishing costs and effectively enhance network capacity. In addition, the team will explore hybrid architectures that combine state channels with Rollup technology, aiming to deliver higher transaction processing speeds while maintaining robust security.

Beyond core technical optimization, Wenlay also plans to launch a suite of developer support initiatives. For example, the platform will provide enhanced SDKs and API interfaces to help developers quickly integrate smart contracts and cross-chain functionality. Wenlay will also establish a “Developer Incentive Fund” to offer technical support and token rewards to teams deploying high-quality DeFi or NFT projects on the platform, further enriching its ecosystem.

On the security front, Wenlay remains vigilant. Newly hired cybersecurity experts will be responsible for building multi-layer defense mechanisms, including smart contract audits, real-time risk monitoring, and emergency response systems, ensuring user assets remain safe and reliable even in high-speed trading environments. The team also plans to release quarterly security reports to strengthen community trust in the platform.

Industry analysts believe that the Wenlay expansion of its technical team will not only accelerate the implementation of Layer 2 solutions but also help the platform gain a favorable position in the fiercely competitive public chain and Layer 2 market. With more developers and users joining, Wenlay is poised to become one of the leading blockchain infrastructures supporting high concurrency and low costs in the coming year.

Media Contact



Company: Wenlay Technologies Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.wenlay.org

Contact Person: Liam Foster

Email: liam@wenlay.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c0307fe-4d34-42db-828f-cb6dd434e8ff