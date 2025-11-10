Wenlay Hosts Community Fireside Chat, Discusses “Gas Sponsorship” and “Social Recovery” Features

DENVER , Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Wenlay team held an online fireside chat with global community members, announcing the upcoming account abstraction features that will support two core functions: “Gas Sponsorship” and “Social Recovery.” The event attracted over 1,000 participants and focused on how innovative account abstraction models can lower user barriers and enhance overall security.

During the chat, the product lead at Wenlay elaborated on the implementation of the “Gas Sponsorship” mechanism. In the future, users will not only be able to pay transaction fees using platform tokens, but also have them sponsored by project teams or partners—significantly reducing the entry threshold for newcomers to the crypto world. Additionally, the mechanism will support various gas subsidy models, such as “first transaction free” and “invite-to-earn gas,” further incentivizing user participation in the ecosystem.

For “Social Recovery,” Wenlay has adopted a solution combining multi-signature and trusted contacts. Users can designate 3–5 trusted contacts as recovery guardians. If a private key is lost or a device is misplaced, access to the account can be restored with the approval of a majority of these guardians. This design avoids single points of failure while balancing user privacy and operational convenience.

During the discussion, community members offered several suggestions, including support for more social platform bindings and the addition of recovery delay mechanisms to prevent malicious actions. The Wenlay team committed to carefully evaluating these ideas and considering their integration into the beta version. Additionally, the team plans to launch an “Account Abstraction Tutorial Series,” featuring videos and documentation to help users understand and safely use the new features.

Reportedly, the beta test for these features will begin next month, with priority access given to active community members and early ecosystem developers. As account abstraction features are further refined, Wenlay is poised to become one of the most user-friendly Layer 2 networks, attracting more non-technical users to the blockchain world.

Media Contact



Company: Wenlay Technologies Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.wenlay.org

Contact Person: Liam Foster

Email: liam@wenlay.org

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Wenlay Technologies Co., Ltd. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fe1a6ce-ea74-48a3-a0bc-b420d22e1751