Wenlay Releases Cross-Chain Bridge Solution to Tackle Multi-Chain Liquidity Challenges

DENVER , Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wenlay today announced the launch of a new cross-chain bridge solution, aimed at addressing asset liquidity and cross-domain settlement issues in multi-chain ecosystems. Through its “Composable Settlement and Cross-Chain Bridge” module, the solution enables seamless transfer of assets and messages across chains, marking a significant step for Wenlay in the landscape of multi-Rollup and multi-chain parallel development.





The cross-chain bridge utilizes light client verification and multi-path proof aggregation technology, allowing for fast and secure transmission of state information between different chains. Additionally, the system features a “Risk Isolation Vault,” where cross-chain assets are managed in separate pools. This means that even if one chain encounters security problems, the overall liquidity remains unaffected. This design greatly enhances the safety of user assets during cross-chain transfers.

At the launch event, the Wenlay team revealed that the bridge solution has already completed initial compatibility testing with several mainstream Rollup protocols and public chains, including Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon. In the coming months, Wenlay will gradually open bridge channels to ecosystems such as Avalanche and BNB Chain, further expanding its cross-chain coverage.

Beyond technical breakthroughs, Wenlay also plans to introduce a “Cross-Chain Incentive Program” to encourage users to move assets across chains using its bridge protocol. Participants will enjoy the lowest transaction fees and have the chance to earn Wenlay ecosystem token rewards. This initiative is expected to boost bridge liquidity and user engagement in the short term.

Industry commentators believe that as multi-chain ecosystems become the norm, efficient and low-cost cross-chain bridges will become a core component of blockchain infrastructure. The newly released solution by Wenlay not only demonstrates technical competitiveness but also excels in user experience and ecosystem incentives, positioning it to become a key hub for multi-chain liquidity in the coming months.

Media Contact



Company: Wenlay Technologies Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.wenlay.org

Contact Person: Liam Foster

Email: liam@wenlay.org

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Wenlay Technologies Co., Ltd. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

