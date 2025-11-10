Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 3 November 2025 – 7 November 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 45:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|31,760,521
|16.80
|533,711,241
|3 November 2025
|160,000
|18.54
|2,966,400
|4 November 2025
|150,000
|18.38
|2,757,000
|5 November 2025
|150,000
|18.11
|2,716,500
|6 November 2025
|160,000
|18.15
|2,904,000
|7 November 2025
|160,000
|17.95
|2,872,000
|Total, week number 45
|780,000
|18.23
|14,215,900
|Accumulated under the program
|32,540,521
|16.84
|547,927,141
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 36,786,217 own shares corresponding to 2.53 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
