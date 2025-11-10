Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 3 November 2025 – 7 November 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 45:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 31,760,521 16.80 533,711,241 3 November 2025 160,000 18.54 2,966,400 4 November 2025 150,000 18.38 2,757,000 5 November 2025 150,000 18.11 2,716,500 6 November 2025 160,000 18.15 2,904,000 7 November 2025 160,000 17.95 2,872,000 Total, week number 45 780,000 18.23 14,215,900 Accumulated under the program 32,540,521 16.84 547,927,141

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 36,786,217 own shares corresponding to 2.53 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

