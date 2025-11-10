Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 3 November 2025 – 7 November 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 45:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement31,760,52116.80533,711,241
3 November 2025160,00018.542,966,400
4 November 2025150,00018.382,757,000
5 November 2025150,00018.112,716,500
6 November 2025160,00018.152,904,000
7 November 2025160,00017.952,872,000
Total, week number 45780,00018.2314,215,900
Accumulated under the program32,540,52116.84547,927,141

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 36,786,217 own shares corresponding to 2.53 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

AS 75 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #45 2025

