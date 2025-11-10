BIO-key Showcases Biometric Identity Innovations at Africa Tech Festival 2025, November 10-13

HOLMDEL, N.J. and CAPE TOWN, South Africa , Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in biometric-centric Identity and Access Management (IAM), will showcase its latest passwordless authentication innovations at Africa Tech Festival 2025, November 10–13 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Booth H72.

BIO-key will join the continent’s leading technology innovators, government leaders, cybersecurity experts, and enterprise decision-makers to explore the future of secure digital identity and digital transformation in Africa.

Attendees will experience BIO-key’s Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) for secure access, the PortalGuard® IAM platform for enterprise identity management, and the Passkey:YOU™ solution for personal passwordless authentication, enabling organisations to fully embrace passwordless, phoneless, and tokenless authentication with unmatched security and accessibility.

“Africa is entering a new era of digital identity and cybersecurity modernization. Our participation reflects BIO-key’s commitment to helping organizations secure access through trusted, user-friendly authentication technologies — without dependence on devices or passwords. Together with Altron Arrow, we aim to make enterprise-grade IAM accessible across industries and markets on the continent,” said Nicholas Prinz, Regional Director - Middle East & Africa, BIO-key, International.

“Africa is one of the most dynamic and forward-looking regions when it comes to digital transformation. BIO-key’s presence at Africa Tech Festival reflects our commitment to supporting that momentum with trusted, scalable, and inclusive identity solutions. Working alongside our partner Altron Arrow, we aim to empower governments, enterprises, and citizens to access digital services securely and seamlessly — unlocking the full potential of Africa’s connected future.” — Alex Rocha, Managing Director –BIO-key, International (EMEA).

Visitors can meet the BIO-key team and experience live solution demonstrations throughout the event at the Booth (H72).

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

