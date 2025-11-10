MEXC Launches ELIZAOS Euphoria Campaign with $1 Million Prize Pool, Zero-Fee Trading and 400% APR Staking





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of the ELIZAOS Euphoria Campaign in collaboration with ELIZA. The campaign offers participants a $1 million prize pool alongside zero-fee trading and 400% APR staking opportunities, helping users save on trading fees and maximize potential returns.

The ELIZAOS Euphoria Campaign, running from November 10, 2025, 10:00 UTC to December 9, 2025, 10:00 UTC, features four events:

Event 1: Zero Fees on ELIZA Trading

Enjoy zero fees on ELIZA/USDT , ELIZA/USDC spot trading, as well as ELIZAUSDT and ELIZAUSDC futures trading throughout the event period.

Note: Zero-fee trading may not be available in certain countries or regions. Users are advised to refer to local fee announcements for specific availability.

Event 2: Stake ELIZA to Unlock 400% APR (New User Exclusive)

New users can stake between 1,600 and 8,000 ELIZA for 3 days to earn a 400% APR. Participation requires completion of advanced KYC verification. Rewards are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 3: Deposit & Trade Spot to Share 100,000 USDT

During the event, users can complete two spot trading tasks to share a total of 100,000 USDT. Task 1, aimed at new users, rewards those who make qualifying deposits and trade ELIZA spot pairs on a first-come, first-served basis. Users who make qualifying deposits via fiat or P2P channels are also eligible for an additional 20 USDT futures bonus. Task 2 allows all users to earn rewards proportional to their individual trading volume, with individual rewards capped at 1,000 USDT.

Event 4: Trade Futures to Share 200,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

Users can participate in ELIZA futures trading for a total of 200,000 USDT in bonuses. Task 1, a welcome bonus for new futures users, rewards participants who make any futures trade and meet the required trading volume milestones, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Task 2, the futures trading leaderboard, allows all users to earn bonuses based on cumulative trading volume, with individual rewards capped according to rank. Rewards from both tasks can be combined, while zero-fee futures trades are excluded from eligible trading volume.

Full details and registration are available on the ELIZAOS Euphoria campaign page .

