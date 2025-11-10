MEXC Launches Limit Convert Feature to Enhance Price Control and Capital Efficiency





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its Limit Convert feature. Users can now execute asset conversions at preset prices, with the system automatically completing the conversion when conditions match the set price. This new feature helps users achieve more precise price control and improves capital efficiency.

The new feature provides users with the following advantages:

Precise price control: Users can set their preferred buy or sell price, and the system will automatically execute the conversion when the market reaches that level.

Users can set their preferred buy or sell price, and the system will automatically execute the conversion when the market reaches that level. Reduced emotional trading: Automated execution helps traders avoid impulsive decisions driven by short-term market fluctuations.

Automated execution helps traders avoid impulsive decisions driven by short-term market fluctuations. Enhanced capital efficiency: By pre-setting buy or sell targets, users can respond flexibly to market changes and make off-peak trading more effective.

By pre-setting buy or sell targets, users can respond flexibly to market changes and make off-peak trading more effective. Secure and controllable: Funds are securely locked while an order is active and immediately released upon cancellation.

Funds are securely locked while an order is active and immediately released upon cancellation. Zero transaction fees: Users can convert assets through the Limit Convert feature with zero fees.



With the launch of the Limit Convert feature, MEXC reaffirms its commitment to putting users first. Moving forward, the company will continue to refine its products and services, empowering global users with intelligent, efficient, and reliable trading experiences.

For additional details on the Limit Convert feature, please refer to the MEXC Limit Convert Tutorial .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f23831af-850e-4455-aa7e-afa27d5b6b60

