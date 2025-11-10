GHD selected to advance Canadian economic and energy corridor

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services company GHD has been selected by Infrastructure Ontario (IO), on behalf of the Ontario government, to lead a feasibility study exploring the technical, social, and economic viability of building a potential new pipeline across Ontario.

“Now more than ever, cross-Canada infrastructure is needed - to achieve energy security, to open new markets for resources, and to create economic development,” said Steve Lécuyer, GHD’s Executive General Manager for Canada. “Today’s announcement is the first step to making those goals a reality. We commend the governments of Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan for acting today to build a better tomorrow.”

Working together with AtkinsRéalis Group Inc., Ernst & Young LLP (EY Canada), Mokwateh, Turner & Townsend Limited and Wood, GHD will examine the possibility of establishing a new economic and energy corridor to carry Western Canadian oil and gas from Alberta and Saskatchewan, including:

Assessment of corridor options including port outlets on James Bay, Hudson Bay and the Great Lakes

Best practices in Indigenous participation & equity strategies

Financial and commercial tools needed to support project delivery

Adjacent development opportunities including all-season roads, mineral exports, grid upgrades, refineries, and a strategic petroleum reserve

“GHD is dedicated to engaging and collaborating with Indigenous communities,” added Lécuyer. “We are proud to be part of this generational opportunity to support economic reconciliation and bring sustainable prosperity to every corner of the country.”

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to making water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental, and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 160 offices on five continents.

