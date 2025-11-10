Packaged Food Market Size Worth USD 3.93 Trillion by 2034 Amid Shift to Health-Focused Formats

Ottawa, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaged food market size stood at USD 2.58 trillion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.69 trillion in 2025 to reach around USD 3.93 trillion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This upward trajectory highlights a global shift toward ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare meal formats, especially across urban and working populations.

The rising middle class and an increase in disposable income, specifically in developing nations, are predicted to drive demand for packaged foods. As users shift towards healthier options like plant-based, organic, and fortified foods, the packaged food sector is developing to align with these choices.

Packaged Food Market Overview, Insights & Potential

The packaged food is defined as the food that is generated by classifying unfrozen or frozen food in an airtight container, which can be directly cooked by heating in a microwave or kept in a refrigerator for a longer period. The packaged food is linked to elements such as consumption, convenient cooking, and safety from external tampering. The main elements that develop the growth of packaged food are updating the lifestyle, developing health awareness, and the convenience of consumption.

Packaging materials that are utilised for food should be easy to showcase, carry, open, and close the packaged food, which is categorized as having higher water content and lower water content.

Lower water content packaged food includes pastry, bread, cereal-based products, and butter, too.

High water content packaged food includes sauces, vegetables, cheese, eggs, and milk products, and integration.

Major Imports of the Packaged Food

As per the Worldwide Global import data, the globe has imported 15,665 shipments of the Packaged Food importer during the period June 2024 to May 2025. These imports were being supplied by 2,826 exporters to 1,654 overall buyers, which marks a growth rate of 64% as compared to the leading twelve months.

During this period, in May 2025 alone, the World had imported 19 Packaged Food shipments. This has marked a year-on-year development as compared to May 2024 and a 0% series increase from April 2025.

What are Latest Trends in the Packaged Food Market?

Busy Lifestyles : The people who have more dual-income households and busy work schedules, ease has become of top importance. Packaged foods have saved time on making without adjusting the taste.

: The people who have more dual-income households and busy work schedules, ease has become of top importance. Packaged foods have saved time on making without adjusting the taste. Trust and Quality : Branded packaged foods serve a sense of reliability linked to hygiene, nutritional information, and quality, which is an important factor for health-aware consumers.

: Branded packaged foods serve a sense of reliability linked to hygiene, nutritional information, and quality, which is an important factor for health-aware consumers. Health Awareness : Antithetical to regular beliefs, current packaged foods frequently link to health-conscious particulars, which serve low-calorie, gluten-free, fortified, and organic options.

: Antithetical to regular beliefs, current packaged foods frequently link to health-conscious particulars, which serve low-calorie, gluten-free, fortified, and organic options. Variety and Innovation : The huge array of flavors and products, which includes international cuisines, caters to different taste choices.

: The huge array of flavors and products, which includes international cuisines, caters to different taste choices. Health Labelling: Health and wellness have been encouraging trends in terms of packaged food for many years, but the drivers are updating. The rising popularity of GPL-1 weight loss drugs will probably cause major moves in food consumption. While U.S usage of these medications is significantly low, the developed acceptance will have a long-term effect on packaged food.

Health and wellness have been encouraging trends in terms of packaged food for many years, but the drivers are updating. The rising popularity of GPL-1 weight loss drugs will probably cause major moves in food consumption. While U.S usage of these medications is significantly low, the developed acceptance will have a long-term effect on packaged food. Farm to Fork Sustainability: Users care about sustainability more than ever, and packaged food brands can showcase their loyalty to the environment in different ways. Giving importance to sustainable sourcing, sustainable farming, and the local production practices proves an important commitment to curing food insecurity.

Users care about sustainability more than ever, and packaged food brands can showcase their loyalty to the environment in different ways. Giving importance to sustainable sourcing, sustainable farming, and the local production practices proves an important commitment to curing food insecurity. Supply chain transparency: Consumers are urging more information about the beginning of their food, with several brands using QR codes and digital labels to provide data on sourcing and nutritional value, too.



Recent Developments in the Packaged Food Market

In May 2025, Tata Consumer plans to expand its food and beverage business with the latest product launches and partnerships. Keeping in mind premium foods, functional drinks, and chosen market entry, the FMCG form focuses on urban growth and evolving user demand to drive the future income. (Source: https://www.financialexpress.com)

In September 2025, NSF has currently revealed its NSF P525: Safe Food Packaging rule. It has solved food contract chemicals, that which are mutagenic, carcinogenic, and reprotoxic, no accumulators, and endocrine disruptors. (Source: https://www.foodengineeringmag.com)

In June 2025, Coveris revealed a new board-based MAP Tray solution for the fish, meat, and poultry industry. The new BarrierFresh MAP tars are said to lower down plastic by 90% in the middle of tracking shelf-life and recyclability. (Source: https://packagingscotland.com)

In January 2024, the API group and its subsidiary Accredo Packaging, a producer of more sustainable packaging solutions in terms of food and user products, has partnered with the Fresh-Lock team at Presto Products, which is a business of Reynolds Consumer Products, to reveal a first-of-its-kind flexible stand-up pouch. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com

Packaged Food Market Dynamics

Opportunity

E-commerce drives the packaged food industry

The fast development of e-commerce has changed packaging, which drives the urge for sustainable, reliable solutions that protect products during transformation while lowering the environmental impact. Organizations are accepting sustainable materials and updated designs to align with developing online order volumes and meet consumer expectations for sustainability.

With respect to the worldwide e-commerce packaging industry, food and beverages packaging tops the packaging sector because of increasing online orders, consumer choices, and brand loyalty initiatives. Packaging now plays an important role in enriching product safety, reinforcing brand identity, and minimising shipping costs, which underlines its importance in e-commerce growth.

Challenge

Various regulations of packaged food industry to create hurdles

Food packaging is subject to rigid regulations that vary by region and industry. Compliance with national, local, and international standards can be a discouraging task for food producers, who need minute attention to safety guidelines, labelling, and consumer protection laws, too.

Packaging must precisely convey the information, such as allergens, ingredients, and nutritional values, while also sticking to legal requirements linking tamper evidence and traceability. The growing urge for transparency adds another layer of complexity.

Users are heavily finding detailed information about the origin of their food, which includes sourcing practices and the eco-friendly effect of the packaging materials.

Due to this, food companies should definitely invest in rigid labelling systems that serve clear and precise information, transparency, and develop loyalty without alienating consumers.

Top Technological Advancements in the Packaged Food Market

Nanotechnology is playing an important role in the updation of food packaging. One should be thankful for the usage of nanoscale materials; packaging can now serve high-level functionalities like oxygen and humidity regulation, pathogen detection, and even the managed release of preservatives in order to expand the food shelf life. These smart materials can react to surrounding changes, ensuring perfect product preservation and developing food safety.

Packaged Food Market Regional Analysis

The North America dominated the packaged food market in 2024, because this region's packaged food is experiencing a major transformation that is driven by consumer values, a developing focus on sustainability and wellness, and the development of technology. Main trends that are included are the rising urge for ease and ready-to-eat meals, the development of private label brands that serve high quality at a lower price, and a rigid push towards plant-based and eco-friendly items.

The governments and consumers are encouraging more eco-friendly options. The fastest-growing segment for packaging materials is now paper and paper-dependent products that have flexible pouches that are also growing in popularity due to their lower material usage.

For instance, to this,

In October 2025, Several product launches from Pepsico will spread across the organization's snack and beverage brands that market such traits as olive, protein, and avocado oils, and no artificial ingredients. Purchase-based PepsiCo gave details that it plans to launch new products in October. (Source: https://www.foodbusinessnews)

In May 2025, Ferroro North America is a space of the global sweet-packaged food company Ferroo Groups that has disclosed its slate of latest inventions for the future twelve months at the Sweet and Snacks Expo 2025. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com

Asia Pacific Packaged Food Market Trends

The Asia-Pacific packaged food is a huge spot overall, with major development capability, particularly in the developing economies like India and Indonesia. Developing disposable income and urbanization complete the demand for convenient and packaged meals. Users in the Asia Pacific, specifically among the Gen Z and millennials, give importance to ease for their fast-paced lifestyle. At the same time, they find flavor growth and indulgence that lead to the urge for different snack experiences and the fusion flavors.

For instance, to this,

In August 2025, McCain Foods introduced a new brand identity, and the packaging in India showcases the company’s commitment to responsibly sourcing. The disclosure was being created at an event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where McCain’s operations in India have grown. (Source: https://www.packaging-gateway.com)



Packaged Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.3% Market Size in 2025 USD 2.69 Trillion Market Size in 2026 USD 2.81 Trillion Market Size by 2034 USD 3.93 Trillion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Packaged Food Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The snacks segment has dominated the market in 2024, as snack foods are being packed by using different methods to protect them from the surrounding factors like moisture, oxygen, and light that cause rancidity and staleness. The most prevalent strategy is to include automated systems that complete bags or pouches containing the product and pack them with an inert gas such as nitrogen.

Folding sleeves and crayons are utilised for products like cookies and bracelets. They serve perfect printability for branding, and you can choose a packed plastic tray or an inner wrapper, too.

The health and nutrition/functional foods segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. This type of food is being packed by using specialized techniques, such as modified atmosphere packaging, which involves updating the gas composition inside a package to slow down the development of delay and microbial spoilage. For developing products like fresh vegetables and fruits, sensitive films enable a precisely managed exchange of gases. The natural materials, such as carbohydrates, protein, and waxes, can be used to make a thin and edible layer on the food. These coverings reduce water loss, protect against pollutants, and can be developed with vitamins and antioxidants to add extra nutrition.

Packaging Type Analysis

The bottled segment has dominated the market in 2024, as glass can be reused several times. Its lifecycle affects usage is also much lesser than that of single-use plastics. It has a highly heat-opposition nature. Hence, it tracks a constant internal temperature for a longer time than other materials. This is a main factor for the hot-filled and cold-storage beverages.

The beverage sector utilises plastic greatly. Hence, given the huge spread of toxic nature linked with plastic. The material is under rigid regulatory checking. By using the glass, luxury brands reduce the fame and meet themselves with the new age that is responsible for consumer predictions.

The flexible pouches and stand-up pouches segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. Flexible packaging is one of the most cutting-edge and rapidly developing segments of the packaging sector. It is a current solution that enables manufacturers to align with the evolving demands of the environment and consumers. Like the rigid packaging (such as metal cans and glass bottles), flexible packaging uses flexible materials like foils, plastic films, and paper that can fold, bend, or stretch depending on the product’s demand.

On the other hand, stand-up pooches are famous for their potential to stand up on shelves that serve greater visibility. These kinds of pouches are ideal for pet foods, snacks, and even beverages.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment has dominated the market in 2024, and cooking demonstrations and tastings are becoming an in-store packaged food display trend that is developing the shopping experience. By making the space in which users can seek chefs to prepare recipes by using the store's ingredients, supermarkets create an engaging atmosphere that pushes customers to try the latest products. Also, the themed spaces in the supermarkets are an innovative way to make shopping more exciting and delightful.

The online grocery and e-commerce pouches segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. This segment primarily gained attention as a time-saving solution for urban users. But at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it changed into a compulsion, which drives countless developments. Customers who once hesitated in order to buy sensitive goods at an online store became used to digital platforms like Blinkit, Amazon, doorstep delivery, and secure payments for packaged food products.

The online grocery and e-commerce is forecast to rise mainly in the future years, fueled by developing internet penetration, the urge for innovation in logistics, and with sustainability and personalization, the sector is expected to expand into new niches such as organic produce, zero-waste delivery, and meal kits.

End-User / Consumer Type Analysis

The general adult consumers segment dominated the market in 2024, in several regions, packaged food for the general adult is being regulated by food safety authorities, and how it is being processed and protected changes greatly. For users, using packaged food safely includes understanding how to read the labels, selecting various levels of processing, and keeping them correct. All the packaged foods must accurately state the product name, ingredient list, producer's brand owner, and nutritional information too.

The senior/older adults segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. Senior adult are using the packaged foods initially for ease and to make sure they align with their nutritional value, particularly when health conditions, lack of encouragement, and reduced mobility. While the packaged foods serve main advantages, older adults must be aware of the drawbacks, such as high sodium or sugar content, and challenging packaging.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Tea Market : The global tea market size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034

: The global size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Gluten Free Food Market: The global gluten free food market size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Canned Wines Market: The global canned wines market size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Plant-Based Protein Market: The global plant-based protein market size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bakery Product Market : The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. Organic Food Market: The global organic food market size is expected to grow from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to USD 660.25 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies in the Packaged Food Market

Danone

Unilever

General Mills

Kellogg Company

Mars, Incorporated

Conagra Brands

Grupo Bimbo

Campbell Soup Company

Hormel Foods

Coca-Cola Company (food & beverage portfolio)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

CJ CheilJedang

Smithfield Foods (WH Group)

National Beef

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Snacks (chips/crisps, savory snacks, snack bars)

Potato & corn snacks Extruded snacks Snack bars & bites

Beverages Non-alcoholic (soft drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea/coffee)

Carbonated beverages Juices & nectars RTD tea/coffee

Dairy & Frozen (milk, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, frozen meals)

Yogurt & fermented dairy Ice cream & frozen desserts Frozen ready meals

Bakery & Confectionery (bread, cakes, biscuits, chocolate)

Packaged bread & rolls Biscuits & cookies Confectionery & chocolate

Meat & Poultry (ready meals, processed meats)

Packaged processed meats Ready-to-eat meat products

Health & Nutrition/Functional Foods (fortified, protein, organic)

Fortified/functional snacks & meals Protein bars/powders in packaged formats

Canned & Ready Meals (soups, canned meals, retort pouches)

Canned vegetables/meats Retort ready meals

Confectionery (candies, sugar confectionery)

Hard candies & gummies Toffees & chews

Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

Cooking sauces & meal bases Salad dressings & condiments

Oils & Fats (cooking oils, spreads)

Vegetable & blended oils Spreads & margarines

Baby Food (jarred/pouched infant foods)

Others (ethnic specialties, niche)

By Packaging Type

Bottled (PET/glass beverages, sauces in bottles)

PET beverage bottles Glass bottles for premium/health SKUs

Flexible pouches & stand-up pouches

Reclosable pouches (snacks, purees) Retort pouches (ready meals)

Canned / Metal packaging

Beverage cans Food cans (vegetables, soups)

Rigid plastic tubs & trays

Yogurt tubs, deli trays

Aseptic cartons / Tetra Pak

Shelf-stable milk & juices

Frozen bags / film wraps

Frozen meal bags & film-wrapped trays

Glass jars

Jams, pickles, sauces

Sachets & stick packs

Bulk/industrial packaging (BIB, drums)

Other / Mixed formats

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets / Modern Grocery

Online Grocery / E-commerce

Traditional / Independent Retail / Mom-and-Pop

Convenience Stores / C-stores

Cash & Carry / Wholesale Clubs

Foodservice / HoReCa (packaged goods for foodservice)

Direct-to-Consumer / Subscription Boxes

Other channels

By End-User/Consumer Type

General adult consumers (household grocery buyers)

Seniors / Older adults

Children (0–12)

Teenagers (13–17)

Infants (0–2; baby food)

Other / Institutional consumers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

